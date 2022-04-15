Florida Police Benevolent Association endorses Danny Alvarez for HD 69

The Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA) is backing Republican Danny Alvarez in his bid for House District 69.

Alvarez also secured endorsements from several local PBA chapters, including the Tampa PBA, the West Central Florida PBA, the Suncoast PBA and the Florida Correctional Probation Officers Chapter of the Florida PBA.

“We are proud to endorse Danny Alvarez for Florida House of Representatives District 69. He demonstrates a strong commitment to the men and women of law enforcement, corrections and probation. We know he has our back,” said John Kazanjian, Florida PBA President.

The candidate has previously snagged some impressive law enforcement endorsements, including from Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. Outgoing House Speaker Chris Sprowls also has endorsed Alvarez.

“Nothing is more important to the continued success of our state than the safety and security of our neighborhoods and businesses. Florida’s men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line each and every day in pursuit of justice and public safety,” Alvarez said in a statement. “The fact that the State and the entire Tampa Bay Area Law Enforcement groups back me is incredibly humbling. I couldn’t be more thankful for their support.”

Alvarez, a Tampa-based lawyer, launched his campaign in mid-February, running on conservative platforms “to build on our state’s record of results and defend the principles and values enshrined in our constitution.”

He faces incumbent Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned for the redrawn House seat. A third candidate, Republican Megan Angel Petty, filed to run for the House seat at the start of March.

Alvarez likely won’t have to face a Republican incumbent in the Primary Election. Rep. Mike Beltran, who also lives in the district, opted to relocate and run for HD 70 instead. A House district map (H 8013) had placed the majority of geography in Beltran’s current district, House District 57, into the new HD 69.