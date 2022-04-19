April 19, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Robert Blackmon endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13 race

Daniel Figueroa IVApril 19, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Brian Mast adds more than $1M to his re-election bid in Q1

CoronavirusHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis hails court decision ending airline mask mandate

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis says redistricting Special Session will also target Disney’s special privileges

anna-luna-CD-13
Blackmon holds no office after being handily defeated in St. Pete's November mayoral race.

Former St. Petersburg City Council member Robert Blackmon announced his support for Republican Anna Paulina Luna in the race for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

“I know the importance of having a Congress member fighting for the people, not special interests. That is why I am proud to endorse my good friend Anna Paulina Luna for CD 13,” Blackmon said.

“Anna is a rare breed of citizen-leader, not a ‘career politician.’ Her passion for small business, collaborative spirit, and deep connections will allow her to quickly be effective in fighting for Pinellas on a national stage. And her keen knowledge of geopolitical issues is more important now than ever. I am proud to endorse Anna and urge everyone to come together to support her campaign.”

Luna hopes to fare better in the 2022 General Election than she did in 2020. Luna bested fellow Republican Amanda Makki in the 2020 Primary Election, but was defeated by U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist. Crist took 53% of the vote to Luna’s 47%.

Luna and Makki are again front-runners in a heated Republican Primary for CD 13 that started with allegations of a murder-for-hire plot.

Blackmon, a St. Pete native, left his City Council seat last year to run for Mayor, losing to Ken Welch by a 21-point margin. As the campaign heated up, Blackmon came under fire for evicting and harassing tenants at a rental property he owned. That led to the discovery of a series of crass Facebook posts where he said things like, “Just bought a 5 unit apartment building downtown. Now to kick out the tenants and start the renovations.”

Even more posts were found with sexual and misogynistic content. He expressed disappointment when he found out a woman film student interested in “DP” work was referring to a director of photography job and not a pornographic sex act involving two men. And he once described a grandmother, mother and 3-year-old child he saw on a plane as three generations of “sluts.”

After the mayoral race, Blackmon did not indicate any future political prospects.

Post Views: 0

Daniel Figueroa IV

Bronx, NY —> St. Pete, Fla. Just your friendly, neighborhood journo junkie with a penchant for motorcycles and Star Wars. Daniel has spent the last decade covering Tampa Bay and Florida for the Ledger of Lakeland, Tampa Bay Times, and WMNF. You can reach Daniel Figueroa IV at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNassau School Board vote on FSBA inclusion unsettled

nextGov. DeSantis hails court decision ending airline mask mandate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories