Robert Blackmon endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13 race

Former St. Petersburg City Council member Robert Blackmon announced his support for Republican Anna Paulina Luna in the race for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

“I know the importance of having a Congress member fighting for the people, not special interests. That is why I am proud to endorse my good friend Anna Paulina Luna for CD 13,” Blackmon said.

“Anna is a rare breed of citizen-leader, not a ‘career politician.’ Her passion for small business, collaborative spirit, and deep connections will allow her to quickly be effective in fighting for Pinellas on a national stage. And her keen knowledge of geopolitical issues is more important now than ever. I am proud to endorse Anna and urge everyone to come together to support her campaign.”

Luna hopes to fare better in the 2022 General Election than she did in 2020. Luna bested fellow Republican Amanda Makki in the 2020 Primary Election, but was defeated by U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist. Crist took 53% of the vote to Luna’s 47%.

Luna and Makki are again front-runners in a heated Republican Primary for CD 13 that started with allegations of a murder-for-hire plot.

Blackmon, a St. Pete native, left his City Council seat last year to run for Mayor, losing to Ken Welch by a 21-point margin. As the campaign heated up, Blackmon came under fire for evicting and harassing tenants at a rental property he owned. That led to the discovery of a series of crass Facebook posts where he said things like, “Just bought a 5 unit apartment building downtown. Now to kick out the tenants and start the renovations.”

Even more posts were found with sexual and misogynistic content. He expressed disappointment when he found out a woman film student interested in “DP” work was referring to a director of photography job and not a pornographic sex act involving two men. And he once described a grandmother, mother and 3-year-old child he saw on a plane as three generations of “sluts.”

After the mayoral race, Blackmon did not indicate any future political prospects.