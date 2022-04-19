New podcast gives inside scoop on Florida theme parks

Spectrum News on Monday announced the launch of a new podcast covering the latest news on Central Florida attractions.

The podcast, “Attractions Insider,” will inform listeners about new rides, special events and helpful tips when visiting local theme parks. Spectrum News 13 digital journalist Ashley Carter will host the weekly series with contributions from anchor/reporter Allison Walker.

“Central Florida’s theme parks are enjoyed by tens of thousands of people daily, including local residents and visitors from around the world,” Carter said. “This podcast will serve as a valuable resource for enthusiasts and new visitors alike, giving them the latest theme park news and insider information.”

Spectrum News said the show will feature topical discussions on the happenings in the theme park capital of the world and provide perspective on one of the most important industries in the Central Florida region, including in Tampa Bay.

“Attractions Insider” is part of a mix of local coverage available in the Spectrum News App in Florida, including weekly attractions briefings and newsletters.

The new podcast is available on the Spectrum News App in Florida. It joins several other local news offerings from Spectrum Networks, which highlighted its investments aimed at providing customers with more access to read, watch, or listen to local news anytime, anywhere.

Other available podcasts hosted by local reporters and anchors across Spectrum Networks include “Dear Ohio,” “Lakeshow,” “LA Stories Unfiltered,” “To The Point Already,” “Central Florida: Beyond the Soundbite,” “SoCal in 17,” “Tying it Together with Tim Boyum,” “You Decide with Errol Louis,” “Crosstown with Pat Kiernan,” “Off Topic/On Politics” and “Buffalo End Zone.”

In addition to the Spectrum News App, “Attractions Insider” and other Spectrum podcasts are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Spotify.