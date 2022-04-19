Disney could lose Big Tech carve-out in Gov. DeSantis-backed bill

Lawmakers are moving forward with a plan to end a theme parks carve-out from last year’s social media bill as Republicans crack down on Disney’s influence.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans Tuesday morning for the state to append legislation to claw back Disney’s power to the Special Session on redistricting. GOP lawmakers are pushing the move after the entertainment conglomerate publicly opposed Florida’s law about classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Among the proposals are bills (SB 6C/HB 5C) to remove a carve-out for companies that own theme parks from a law that addresses social media “censorship.” The language that deliberately targets the Walt Disney Company and Disney Plus.

The identical proposals passed legislative committees Tuesday afternoon. The full Senate is expected to take up its version during a floor session later Tuesday.

While the bill filings followed DeSantis’ expanded Special Session call, Rep. Alex Andrade — the Pensacola Republican sponsoring the House bill — told members of the House Judiciary Committee that his bill has nothing to do with what Disney has done since the Legislature passed the social media deplatforming bill (SB 7072) less than a year ago. That’s despite conservatives’ calls to rein in Disney’s power and even boycott the company’s businesses over its opposition to the Parental Rights in Education bill.

“The only hate I have in my heart for anybody is carve-outs,” Andrade told Florida Politics. “My wife and I still very much love Disney World. We still very much plan to continue going to Disney World in the future. For me, it’s got nothing to do with any of the public rhetoric.”

In July 2021, hours before last year’s social media bill was supposed to take effect, federal Judge Robert Hinkle in the Northern District of Florida pumped the brakes on the law, citing the carve-out as one reason he viewed the law as unconstitutional. An appeal to that injunction heads to oral arguments on April 28.

The bill eliminating the carve-out, which would take effect immediately upon becoming law, could assist the state in court.

Andrade called the carve-out an “inelegant solution” adopted in the final days of the 2021 Legislative Session to address Disney’s desire to protect children using the company’s online platforms from pedophiles. With the benefit of time, Andrade said lawmakers have seen that the carve-out was unnecessary because it’s already protected under federal law.

DeSantis proposed the social media deplatforming bill after Twitter and other prominent social media companies removed then-President Donald Trump from their platforms following the U.S. Capitol riot. By the time the bill reached the Governor’s desk, it contained a carve-out for companies that own theme parks, which Spring Hill Republican Rep. Blaise Ingoglia said was a move to protect Disney Plus.

Freelance investigative reporter Jason Garcia wrote in February that language to protect Disney written during the final two days of the 2021 Legislative Session arose after conversations with the Governor’s Office. The Governor’s staff and legislative staff were resistant to Disney’s suggestions, according to the report, but eventually adopted the theme park approach.

Some Democrats, like Tampa Democratic Rep. Fentrice Driskell, criticized the lack of time lawmakers and the public had to review the bill to remove that carve-out. Andrade refused to answer questions regarding when he began drafting the bill, which was filed within a minute of DeSantis’ letter expanding the Special Session.

“The one thing that I hate worse than carve-outs is when this process is not taken seriously and given the respect that it deserves, and that’s what’s happening today,” Driskell said.

St. Petersburg Democratic Rep. Ben Diamond, a candidate for Congress, called the measure a distraction from more pressing issues Floridians want the Legislature to address.

“We shouldn’t be up here fighting Mickey Mouse,” Diamond said. “We should be up here fighting for our constituents.”

Andrade denied that Disney’s public opposition to what critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill spawned the repeal bill. But the topic emerged after a public spat between Disney and DeSantis over the law. The parental rights legislation prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity before the fourth grade and opens the door for parents to sue School Boards over instruction about LGBTQ topics they oppose.

While Diamond argued lawmakers are targeting Disney because DeSantis wants to stay in the headlines, Tallahassee Democratic Rep. Ramon Alexander, the House Democratic Leader-designate, alluded to speculation that DeSantis will run for President in 2024.

“Absolute power for one person or one individual to dictate what we do in this process is a threat to our democracy,” Alexander said.

Tampa Democratic Sen. Janet Cruz made a similar call during Tuesday’s Senate Community Affairs Committee meeting.

“This is not a bill for the citizens of the state of Florida. This is not a bill for the children that visit Disney,” Cruz said. “This is a bill to further the career and appeal to people in different states like Iowa.”

Jason Delgado of Florida Politics contributed to this report.