Military training happening in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida

About 2,000 military members from active and reserve units are taking part in combat training at facilities in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

The Mississippi National Guard said in a news release that the Southern Strike exercise began Thursday and goes through May 3. It includes training for conventional operations, counter insurgency, close air support, search and rescue, noncombatant evacuation and maritime special operations.

Army and Air Force planes and helicopters are increasing activity in Mississippi and neighboring states during the exercise.

The training is taking place at multiple sites, including the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center in Mississippi; Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center in Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Camp McCain Training Center in Grenada, Mississippi; Port Bienville in Mississippi; Naval Air Station Meridian in Mississippi; Fort Morgan, Alabama; and Avon Park, Florida.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.