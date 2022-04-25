Tallahassee’s La Fiesta is shuttering its doors after 30 years in business

One of Tallahassee’s staple restaurants is closing down later this week after more than three decades in business.

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant is closing its doors for the final time this Saturday. The business has been serving Tallahassee residents since 1989.

The owners, Pedro and Jana Hernandez, announced their decision via a Facebook post that has received over one thousand likes or other interactions and 670 comments wishing the couple the best of luck. The pair said they are closing because they are ready to retire and see what life has outside of the restaurant business.

“It’s not about labor shortages, or inflation, or anything like that. It’s just about us being tired, and ready to take a well-earned break,” they wrote in their statement.

They said they are proud of what they accomplished in Tallahassee.

“We started with a modest sized restaurant and were able to grow into the beast of a restaurant that we know today. We have passed every milestone that exists in our industry, and that’s an amazing feeling,” they wrote. “We made it to the end and have nothing left to prove. Being able to step away at a time like this, when business is at an all time high is an amazing feeling.

One of the many commenters on the post said she is sad to see the restaurant go.

“You have simply the best Mexican food in town. I compare everyone else to you guys because you are simply the best,” she wrote.

One commenter said the restaurant was where she and her husband went the night before her first son was born. Another reflected on the many memories they built there.

“So many birthdays, family/friend dinners, and date nights since we first came in in 2001. Thank you for all the wonderful memories, service, and cheese dip,” she wrote.

The owners encouraged any of their patrons to pop in and say “hola” before the restaurant is closed forever.

“The love and commitment that you showed my La Fiesta family over the last 30 years is overwhelming to even think about. I’ll forever look back on my memories of the restaurant with great fondness, and I hope you do too,” they wrote.