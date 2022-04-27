‘A Governor for all her constituents’: South Miami Mayor, Commissioners endorse Annette Taddeo

Four members of the South Miami City Commission, including the Mayor, have endorsed Miami Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo to be Florida’s next Governor.

Taddeo’s campaign announced the endorsements Wednesday. They join numerous other current and former elected leaders who have thrown their support behind her.

“I’m honored to receive the endorsement of these South Miami Commissioners and Mayor Sally Philips,” Taddeo said in a statement. “These representatives work tirelessly to serve the people of South Miami and are valuable additions to a statewide coalition of leaders committed to creating a better state for all Floridians.”

Philips, who took office in February 2020 and has yet to decide if she will run for re-election, said she is “pleased and proud” to back Taddeo.

“Along with her other constructive actions, I am pleased that Sen. Annette Taddeo is a fierce defender of home rule,” she said. “I feel confident that she will be a caring and care-full (sic) Governor for all her constituents.”

Commissioner Brian Corey, a local business owner who sat on the South Miami Planning Board before voters elected him in April 2021 to serve out late Commission Bob Welsh’s term, noted Taddeo’s priorities.

“No one is more committed to making a difference for Florida families than Sen. Taddeo, who has continuously fought for better education, expanding Medicaid, and creating a Florida that works for everyone,” he said.

Commissioner Luis Gil, an information technology professional who has served at the South Miami dais since early 2018, added: “Her tenacity and leadership as a State Senator, and her experience as a business owner and mother of a daughter in public schools, makes me confident she’s the best candidate to represent the diversity of our state and fight for all Floridians.”

Commissioner Josh Liebman, a former South Miami Vice Mayor, agreed.

“I believe Sen. Taddeo is the best candidate for Governor because as a mom, a business owner and a Latina, she’s in tune with the needs of all Floridians,” he said. “Her commitment to expanding early childhood education and helping working families is exactly what Miami residents need and deserve.”

Taddeo, who filed to run for Governor in October, faces two major Primary opponents: U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who as a Republican served as Florida’s 44th Governor from 2007 to 2011, and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the state’s only statewide elected Democrat.

Eight other Democrats are also running.

The winner of the Democratic Primary will likely take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose popularity among the GOP electorate is rivaled only by former President Donald Trump.