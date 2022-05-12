Democrats bet seniors won’t like Rick Scott plan to ‘rescue America’

National Democrats are again attempting to make political hay out of what they deem to be controversial policy proposals from Republican Sen. Rick Scott.

The Democratic National Committee’s digital ads, launching Thursday, will run on Facebook and target Florida senior citizens. The campaign aims to make them aware of provisions in Scott’s “11-point plan to rescue America” Democrats say could lead to the sunset of Social Security and Medicare.

“Florida seniors depend on the Medicare and Social Security benefits they’ve been paying into for decades to access life-saving care and afford basic necessities — and Republicans are putting their right to these hard-earned benefits in jeopardy. Without these crucial programs, more than 4.6 million Floridians could stand to face higher costs, and Democrats are committed to spending every day between now and November making sure that voters know it,” said DNC States Communications Director Brooke Goren.

Scott has said he wants to review the programs to ensure their continued solvency, but such explanations are sidestepped in the latest Democratic hit on the Senator’s proposal.

The 24-second spot chops up sound from a Scott appearance on Fox News Sunday, when he bristled at tough questions about the proposal from host John Roberts. The material tracks closely with an ad buy in Washington,. ahead of a Scott speech to the Heritage Foundation earlier this year promoting the plan.

Scott, meanwhile, has his own ad buy starting Friday promoting the plan, in an effort to capitalize on a recent surge of earned media, with President Joe Biden denouncing the plan as an “ultra-MAGA agenda“ and attempting to make the Scott presentation a stand-in for Republicans writ large.

Tuesday saw Biden give a speech at the White House where the President bashed the Scott plan yet again, insulting Scott when asked about the Senator’s suggestion that Biden resign because the President is, in Scott’s words, “unwell.”

“I think the man has a problem,” Biden said of Scott, the current chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

See the Democratic spot below.