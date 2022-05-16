May 16, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Blaise Ingoglia boasts SD 11 endorsement from Ted Cruz

Kelly HayesMay 16, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Janelle Perez adds $51K to SD 38 bid with AFSCME boost

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Ron DeSantis officially endorses Paul Renner’s re-election to Florida House

2022 - Legislative

Linda Chaney endorses Jennifer Wilson in HD 59 race

Ingoglia_Cruz
Ingoglia has previously received an endorsement from DeSantis.

State Rep. Blaise Ingoglia has announced an endorsement from U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas for Ingoglia’s state Senate District 11 campaign.

Cruz, a nationally recognized hyperconservative voice, has represented Texas in the U.S. Senate since 2013. Cruz garnered national attention in 2016 as a Republican presidential candidate.

“I’m proud to endorse Blaise Ingoglia for Florida State Senate District 11. Blaise is a fighter who will work to secure the border, he will stand up to Big Tech, and he will defend our Second Amendment rights. I ask my fellow conservatives to join me in supporting him,” Cruz said in a statement. 

Ingoglia has received several influential Republican endorsements, including one from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“It is an honor to gain the endorsement from one of our party’s strongest conservative voices. Sen. Cruz is a staunch advocate fighting against government overreach, pushing for more transparency and preserving our Constitution. I am humbled by his support,” Blaise said in a statement.

Ingoglia is running for what was previously Senate District 10, represented now by term-limited Senate President Wilton Simpson, who is running for Agriculture Commissioner. Under the new Florida Senate map (S 8058), the district was renumbered and redrawn to include all of Sumter County while losing parts of east Pasco County.

Of note, Ingoglia was among just seven Republicans in the House who voted against congressional maps approved by the Legislature in favor of the Governor’s map.

Ingoglia brings other significant political clout to the race. He chaired the Republican Party of Florida from 2015 through the 2018 election, when DeSantis narrowly won his first term as Governor.

As a lawmaker, Ingoglia has also pushed some of DeSantis’ priorities, including an ambitious occupational licensing deregulation bill passed in 2020.

Ingoglia has raised millions toward his state Senate run. Ingoglia has $113,760 in donations to his candidate account, but he also has more than $1.2 million in cash on hand with his Government Gone Wild PAC and another nearly $343,000 at the ready from his Friends of Blaise Ingoglia committee.

According to a partisan analysis by MCI Maps, 65.74% of votes in the new SD 11 voted for DeSantis in 2018, making it a heavily red-leaning district.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFacing GOP backlash, Disney gears up for Pride Month

nextDiagnosis for 5.16.22: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories