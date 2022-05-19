Rick Scott says ‘incompetent people’ are the problem with Joe Biden White House

Sen. Rick Scott said Thursday that the problem with President Joe Biden’s White House stems in part from the “incompetent people” he’s appointed to the Cabinet.
“If you look at their nominees, what have they accomplished?”
Scott, appearing on the Fox News Channel, fumed about the group, offering specific insults directed toward Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
“I was a business guy, and I watched competitors who would surround themselves with incompetent people in their leadership team. That’s exactly what Biden has done,” Scott told interviewer Bill Hemmer.
“So he’s got a bunch of people who work with him who have actually never accomplished anything,” Scott continued. “Maybe they’ve done some mean tweets and that’s about it.”
Scott’s read contravenes the conventional wisdom on the Biden Cabinet, depicted in a post-election Associated Press analysis as a collection of experienced careerists, many with experience in the Barack Obama White House. Pressed on his contrarianism by Hemmer, Scott persisted.
“If you look at their nominees, what have they accomplished? As a business guy, I don’t say, ‘Did you give a good speech?’ or ‘Did you do a good tweet?’ I say, ‘Tell me your background and what you’ve accomplished in your life.'”
Scott went on to press his grievances. He said Secretary Granholm, a former Governor of Michigan, has “no idea” how to get energy prices down. Buttigieg, a former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had “no answer” to Scott’s supply chain questions. And Raimondo, a former Governor of Rhode Island, said inflation was the fault of the Federal Reserve, per Scott.
Scott has pressed the case that the Biden administration is full of incompetent people before, singling out the Vice President with rhetoric similar to that on offer Thursday in a fiery denunciation last year.
During another appearance on Fox News, Scott compared Kamala Harris to an “arsonist” in charge of fire prevention, offering a visceral critique that got called into question by a normally friendly interviewer.
“What has she ever accomplished? And by the way, putting Kamala Harris in charge of the border is like asking an arsonist to put out a fire, like asking (former New York Gov.) Andrew Cuomo to be in charge of a sexual harassment seminar,” Scott joked.
“I mean, she is not going to accomplish anything. I mean, not going to the border? Go to the border,” Scott said, before host Sandra Smith reminded Scott that the Vice President of the United States and former U.S. Senator had a resume of considerable accomplishment.
2 comments
Andrew Linko
May 19, 2022 at 10:51 am
In retrospect, look at the Cabinet members of this administration versus the previous. No elected Presidents compared. The previous administration’s Cabinet members were appointed to destroy the agency they managed. Betsy DeVos, Education, no teaching experience, no teaching administration, no degree, a billionaire’s family appointee for campaign donations. Now she is buying Florida’s Governor. Also, those Cabinet members stole taxpayer dollars for their own purpose, including Mitch McConnell’s wife Elain Chao who also helped her family’s shipping business with our tax dollars. Senator Scott is in that class, wealthy, and doesn’t understand the majority of the citizens he represents. In Florida, many citizens, Veterans, seniors rely on Social Security and Medicare to stay out of poverty. Senator Scott would decimate all of them only to protect himself, and the class he has no bad comments about!
Frankie M.
May 19, 2022 at 12:28 pm
Better to surround yourself with donors & sycophants.