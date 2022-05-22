May 22, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Matt Gaetz supports Alex Andrade re-election effort
Screencap via America's Voice News.

Jacob OglesMay 22, 20224min1

Related Articles

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Lois Frankel’s campaign cash towers, but two Republicans best her in Q1 money added

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Police union endorses Marco Rubio over Val Demings

2022Headlines

Democratic Black Caucus endorses Nikki Fried for Governor

Gaetz TPUSA
“Alex is one of the best conservative fighters in Northwest Florida."

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has offered his support to state Rep. Alex Andrade.

It’s prominent support from one Panhandle pol to another.

“Alex is one of the best conservative fighters in Northwest Florida,” said Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican. “We need America First patriots representing us at all levels of government, and Andrade knows what it takes to protect our way of life from the woke mob and those who hate America.”

Andrade, a Pensacola Republican, embraced the endorsement.

“I could not be prouder to have Congressman Gaetz representing us in Congress, and I appreciate his vote of confidence in me,” Andrade said. “Congressman Gaetz knows how special our military members are to Northwest Florida and I’m excited to keep fighting alongside leaders like him, and Gov. Ron DeSantis, to protect Floridians from liberals pushing unconstitutional mandates, illegal immigration and their woke un-American agenda.”

Andrade sponsored bills the last two years included bans on forced vaccinations, removing a carve-out for Disney in a social media law, and providing benefits to families of military killed while in service.

He is seeking a third term in the Florida House with the support of House leadership. He’s running in House District 2.

Andrade in the past has been considered as a possible successor to Gaetz in Congress, though he brushed off speculation last year when many pondered if the Congressman would leave early and open the seat.

“Congressman Gaetz does an incredible job for his constituents and fights for the people of Northwest Florida every single day,” he told WEAR-TV.

Political support between the two Panhandle Republicans runs back years. Gaetz endorsed Andrade in 2020 as well when the state lawmaker faced a spirited primary challenge from Chris Dosev. Andrade won that Primary with 60.8% of the vote.

This year, Andrade faces challenges in HD 2 from Republicans Jordan Karr and Jon Gregory Litton. Democrats Andy Romagnano and Carollyn Taylor are vying for the Democratic nomination.

While the seat is most closely divided one west of Tallahassee, HD 2 remains a strong Republican seat following this year’s once-a-decade redistricting process. About 55.91% of voters supported Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election, while just 42.03% voted for Democrat Joe Biden. In a similarly configured district, Andrade won with 55.8% of the vote over Democrat Dianne Krumel in 2020.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida first responders' communication network gets big update

nextLois Frankel's campaign cash towers, but two Republicans best her in Q1 money added

One comment

  • Nancy

    May 22, 2022 at 5:39 pm

    $16,000 or even more is very simple and easy to earns while staying and working online. start receiving paychecks every month simply by doing work online.cvf i recently received $17493 in my bank of my last month’s working. i just gave this job 2 hours maximum from my day. simple and easy home based job.

    Go here for info………… 𝐁𝐔𝐙𝐙𝐉𝐎𝐈𝐍.𝐂𝐎𝐌

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories