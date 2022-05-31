Last Call for 5.31.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts the 2022 hurricane season will bring an above-average number of storms, but many Floridians aren’t sweating it.

According to a new poll from AAA, 29% of Floridians don’t make advanced preparations for hurricane season or other severe weather events and more than two-fifths haven’t planned for what to do if an evacuation order comes.

Additionally, 25% of Floridians say they would ignore evacuation warnings altogether. Of those who would evacuate, 60% would only leave for Category 3 hurricanes or stronger.

Gas prices are a factor in what AAA is calling “evacuation hesitation.” According to the organization, 42% of Floridians say high gas prices and low availability would make them less willing to evacuate their home, if recommended to do so.

“Prices at the pump are likely to remain high throughout the summer,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “So, if you’re worried about evacuation costs, it may be a good idea to start setting aside some money now.”

Other reasons for hesitation include the inability to bring pets (30%), not knowing where to go (28%), and being unable to afford a hotel (23%).

In a news release on the poll, AAA echoed calls from several other organizations and state leaders for Floridians to plan ahead.

AAA recommends Floridians prepare by reviewing their homeowners and auto insurance coverage; getting flood insurance; documenting all belongings with pictures, video and, if possible, receipts; AMD storing all insurance information in a secure, portable waterproof container.

Resources on how to prepare a disaster supply kit are available through the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Additional resources on financial prep are available through the Florida Department of Financial Services.

Florida is taking names of people who want to lead the rebirth of the Florida State Guard.

With a tagline saying, “protect Florida, defend freedom,” Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ office announced Tuesday that it opened an application portal for the Director of the State Guard, a civilian force that the Legislature resurrected this year at the Republican Governor’s behest. The Director will oversee the recruitment and training of 400 guard members and mobilize the force during states of emergency.

Based in St. Augustine, the position will be part-time and pay a $400 to $500 stipend per day. In addition to working as a team and meeting physical, tactical and scheduling requirements, the Governor’s Office asks that applicants be “ready to be a part of history.”

The Governor’s Office says the ideal candidate has experience in military-style operations, emergency management, leadership and problem-solving.

“If you love the state of Florida, have a desire to help your community, and have skills beneficial to protect the state from a disaster, we encourage you to apply to join the FLSG,” a news release said.

The State Guard was founded as a World War II-era volunteer force but has been defunct since the 1940s. After DeSantis announced in December that he wanted a dedicated emergency force that doesn’t answer to the federal government, the Legislature reauthorized it in the coming fiscal year’s budget at $10 million.

Florida residents interested in enlisting must satisfy several criteria, including a medical exam with standards like the Florida National Guard.

Quote of the Day

“I will never play political games with you or the lives of the people that you and Florida cares about. My opponent is all too willing to do that.”

— U.S. Rep. Val Demings, upon officially filing to challenge U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

