June 4, 2022
Ed Hooper endorses Dave Eggers for Pinellas Commission re-election bid

Dave Eggers
Eggers was first elected to the Pinellas County Commission District 4 seat in 2014.

State Sen. Ed Hooper has endorsed Dave Eggers as he runs for re-election to the Pinellas County Commission.

Hooper was first elected to the Florida Senate to represent the Clearwater district after a narrow victory against Democrat Amanda Murphy in 2018, which helped the GOP maintain its Senate stronghold. He previously served four terms in the state House before exiting in 2014 because of term limits.

“I have known Dave for a long time, and I am proud to endorse his campaign for Pinellas County Commission,” Hooper said in a statement. “Dave is a leader who understands the challenges facing our business community, and he is an incredible advocate for our local families, Veterans, First Responders and seniors. I look forward to continue working with him.”

Eggers, who was first elected to the Pinellas County Commission District 4 seat in 2014, previously served as the Mayor of Dunedin.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of Senator Hooper!” Eggers said in a statement. “His long record fighting on behalf of Pinellas County families in state government has benefitted our community in so many different ways, from protecting our water to improving our schools. I am very thankful for his support.”

Eggers has so far amassed $74,620 between his campaign account and affiliated political committee, Friends of Dave Eggers, since launching his re-election campaign.

The incumbent faces two other candidates, Republicans Shawn Price and Heather Vernillo, have each raised under $5,000 for their campaigns.

The District 4 seat covers the northernmost parts of Pinellas County, including Palm Harbor, East Lake, Tarpon Springs, Dunedin and Safety Harbor.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

