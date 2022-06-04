Ed Hooper endorses Dave Eggers for Pinellas Commission re-election bid

State Sen. Ed Hooper has endorsed Dave Eggers as he runs for re-election to the Pinellas County Commission.

Hooper was first elected to the Florida Senate to represent the Clearwater district after a narrow victory against Democrat Amanda Murphy in 2018, which helped the GOP maintain its Senate stronghold. He previously served four terms in the state House before exiting in 2014 because of term limits.

“I have known Dave for a long time, and I am proud to endorse his campaign for Pinellas County Commission,” Hooper said in a statement. “Dave is a leader who understands the challenges facing our business community, and he is an incredible advocate for our local families, Veterans, First Responders and seniors. I look forward to continue working with him.”

Eggers, who was first elected to the Pinellas County Commission District 4 seat in 2014, previously served as the Mayor of Dunedin.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of Senator Hooper!” Eggers said in a statement. “His long record fighting on behalf of Pinellas County families in state government has benefitted our community in so many different ways, from protecting our water to improving our schools. I am very thankful for his support.”