Florida Planned Parenthood endorses Lauren Book in SD 35

The Florida Planned Parenthood PAC is endorsing Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book as she faces a Primary challenge in the Senate District 35 contest.

The endorsement by Florida Planned Parenthood follows a March endorsement from Ruth’s List Florida, an organization which backs Democratic women candidates who support abortion rights.

“In her efforts to stop Florida’s abortion ban from passing, Senator Book displayed courage and commitment rarely seen in the political process,” said Laura Goodhue, director of the Florida Planned Parenthood PAC, in a statement announcing the group’s endorsement.

“If there were more public servants willing to put themselves out there in the very personal ways she did in this fight, we wouldn’t be facing the loss of our personal rights and the freedom to control our own bodies. We are proud to stand up for her as she stands up for survivors of rape and incest and for every Floridian who believes their personal medical decisions should be made with their health care providers, their families and their faith, not meddling politicians.”

Former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief has decided to mount a Primary challenge against Book, despite Book’s position as the leader of the Senate Democrats. Book’s status leading Democrats in the Senate has netted her widespread support from her colleagues, as well as endorsements from several unions.

Now, she’s added Florida Planned Parenthood to the list.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of Florida Planned Parenthood,” Book said in a Monday statement.

“We cannot allow Republicans to roll back the clock on women’s rights and personal freedoms. I’ve led the fight against extreme abortion bans in the Florida Senate — and I will keep fighting to defend women’s reproductive rights for my daughter, myself, survivors of sexual assault, and women and girls everywhere.”

Book has continued to pull in an abundance of cash as she pursues the Senate District 35 seat, and has hired a slate of top consultants for the contest. Republican candidate Vincent Parlatore is also running in SD 35