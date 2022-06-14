Gov. DeSantis’ ‘insurrection’ jibe irks Democratic AG candidate

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ characterization of Supreme Court pro-choice protesters as partaking in “insurrection” got a rise out of a Democrat running for Attorney General.

Santa Rosa Beach lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder condemned DeSantis’ “absurd” turn of phrase in a media release Tuesday.

“On the issue of peaceful protests, the First Amendment is clear,” Uhlfelder. “Ron DeSantis’ absurd labeling of peaceful protest as insurrection is a dangerous betrayal of free speech. Not only is free speech protected by the Constitution, it is a core value of our American democracy.”

“The right to protest in public places is sacrosanct, fundamental to people of all parties and beliefs. To label peaceful protest an insurrection, without evidence that it would interrupt the functions of the court or government, is both antithetical to the law and to who we are,” Uhlfelder continued, before saying DeSantis and the incumbent AG have been negligent when it comes to discussing the Capitol Riots of Jan. 6, 2021.

“Ron DeSantis is attempting to distract from the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol which he has refused to acknowledge. Meanwhile, our Attorney General Ashley Moody believes in the Big Lie that inspired the actual insurrection, even going so far as to add Florida’s name to a lawsuit attempting to overturn the 2020 election. Rather than condemning peaceful protest, Ashley Moody and Ron DeSantis should use their platforms to condemn the actual insurrection — the one their rhetoric and actions helped encourage,” Uhlfelder contended.

The Panhandle Democrat was irked by the Governor’s denunciation of those protesting the Supreme Court, rendered during a Fox News Channel hit Monday from New York City.

“You don’t just get to have a mob descend on Supreme Court Justices’ houses or try to impede operations of government because there may be a decision you don’t like. That would be considered an insurrection to stop a court or the operations of government because there may be a decision you don’t like. That would be considered an insurrection to stop a court from functioning,” DeSantis claimed.

The Governor made the comments on set in New York City. But much of the material is familiar to Florida reporters, who heard DeSantis decry what he called an “assassination” attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

DeSantis was in Fort Walton Beach last week, when he spoke about developments in the wake of a leaked draft opinion in the Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

“This guy yesterday was saying that he wanted to go and kill Kavanaugh, because he was concerned about court decisions that may be rendered. So he’s trying to change the operation of one branch of our government through political assassination,” DeSantis said of Nicholas Roske, who had lethal weapons and malicious intent when he taxied to Kavanaugh’s home early one morning last week.

DeSantis condemned the leaked opinion itself when it was first reported in May, calling the released document a “judicial insurrection.”

“You want to talk about an insurrection, that’s a judicial insurrection, to be taking that out and trying to kneecap a potential majority through kind of extra-constitutional means,” the Governor said.

Regarding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, DeSantis downplayed the ongoing investigations and attention to it earlier this year as a “politicized Charlie Foxtrot.”

A fundraising pitch expanded on this argument. Describing a “nauseating display of political hypocrisy and grandstanding from Democrats in Congress and in the corporate media,” DeSantis decreed. “Jan. 6th is like Christmas for the out-of-touch D.C., New York political and media class.”

Uhlfelder has been a visible DeSantis critic for years now. He is the leading fundraiser in the Democratic Primary race for AG, but any challenger will struggle to match incumbent Ashley Moody’s cash on hand.