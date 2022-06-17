June 17, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jimmy Patronis, Adam Hattersley advance directly to General Election in CFO race

Jacob OglesJune 17, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Rene Flowers, Kathleen Peters returning to Pinellas County Commission

HeadlinesSW Florida

Christian Ziegler won’t seek re-election to Sarasota Co. Commission

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Robert Asencio seeks to challenge Carlos Giménez in CD 28

Patronis Hattersley
Both candidates won their party nominations without opposition.

It looks like there will be no Primary season in the race for Chief Financial Officer. Former state Rep. Adam Hattersley, a Tampa Democrat, was the only Democrat to qualify for the Cabinet position. Incumbent Republican Jimmy Patronis also won’t see a challenge within his own party.

Patronis has served in the Cabinet post since 2017, when he was first appointed by then-Gov. Rick Scott. The position opened after former Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater resigned to take a position at Florida Atlantic University.

Hattersley launched his campaign for the job in March. He has focused on Patronis in the months since, hopeful there would be no Primary challenge dividing Democrats ahead of the Midterm Election this year. Hattersley previously served in the Florida House and ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2020.

He has stressed a desire for Democrats to run a unified ticket this fall.

“The Florida Democratic Party has launched a coordinated campaign to target state-wide voters, and I am proud to be a part of it,” he tweeted after qualifying. “We will defeat (Gov. Ron) DeSantis, and I will defeat his CFO, Jimmy ‘QAnon’ Patronis.”

During his time in the Cabinet, Patronis has focused on modernizing state technology and spurring economic development. The job also doubles as the State Fire Marshal, and he has focused in recent Sessions on improving benefits for first responders.

In February, he laid the groundwork to seek another term. He’s also rolled out endorsements from law enforcement leaders in the lead-up to his re-election.

There also was no Primary on either side for the CFO position in 2018. Then, Patronis won a full term after defeating former state Sen. Jeremy Ring, the Democratic nominee. Patronis won that election with 51.7% of the vote, defeating Ring by almost 280,000 votes.

This year, Patronis has raised more than $927,000 toward his re-election effort. Hattersley has collected more than $65,000 to challenge him.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJamie Deonas seeking reelection to Nassau School Board amid opposition

nextDanny Burgess unopposed, re-elected to Senate seat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories