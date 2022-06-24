June 24, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donna Deegan returns five-figure contribution from Andrew Gillum
Donna Deegan is among the first clients.

Jacob OglesJune 24, 20223min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Rick Scott says SCOTUS abortion decision will boost Democratic fundraising

FederalHeadlines

Florida elected officials and politicians react to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

Culture WarsHeadlines

‘Come together’: Marco Rubio lauds SCOTUS’ ‘right’ decision in abortion case

image7
Deegan said running to return trust to government starts with how she runs her campaign.

Donna Deegan, a candidate for Jacksonville Mayor, has returned a donation from Andrew Gillum’s political operation.

The move comes two days after federal prosecutors indicted Gillum, the 2018 Democratic nominee for Governor, on 19 charges stemming from campaign finance fraud.

While Deegan said she wants due process to play out in court, she’s taking steps to distance her campaign from any scandal around the source of the money.

“In my family, we say when in doubt do ‘the next right thing,’” Deegan said.

“I believe Andrew deserves the opportunity to be considered innocent until proven guilty. Until we know the outcome, it seems to me the next right thing is to return the contribution from Forward Florida, and we have done so. I very much want to bring trust and transparency back to our city government. That starts with how I run this campaign.”

Gillum’s political committee, Forward Florida, on June 16 donated $25,000 to Donna for Duval, a political committee controlled by Deegan, which was before the indictment was made public.

During the gubernatorial campaign, Deegan has been a strong supporter of Gillum, and expressed to the media she was crushed at his loss to Gov. Ron DeSantis by just over 32,000 votes.

She issued a statement on Wednesday expressing dismay at Gillum’s indictment.

“I was devastated by today’s news about Andrew Gillum’s indictment,” she said.

“As many of you know, I have been a longtime supporter of Andrew, both on the campaign trail and as a friend. While today’s news is heartbreaking and concerning, the spirit of Andrew’s campaign is something I still believe in and am campaigning on today: more inclusion in our community and in every level of elected office, affordable and accessible health care, and economic opportunity for all — not just the chosen few. As we await the outcome of this case, Andrew and his family are in my prayers.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSupreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

nextEnterprise Florida leader heading to state financing agency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Florida elected officials and politicians react to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more