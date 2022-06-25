June 25, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried set to celebrate St. Pete’s 20th annual Pride Parade

Kelly HayesJune 25, 20224min0

Related Articles

America in CrisisHeadlines

Guns and abortion: Contradictory decisions, or consistent?

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Markel Act’ signed into law, gives grandparents visitation rights

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis annuls alimony bill

Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist
This year's event will be the city's largest Pride festival to date.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried are both set to celebrate St. Petersburg’s 20th annual Pride Parade this Saturday.

The Congressman will be marching in the St. Pete Trans Pride March at 3:30 p.m. before joining the St. Pete Pride Parade at 4 p.m. Crist and Fried are the two frontrunners in the state’s Democratic gubernatorial Primary Election.

As the largest Pride celebration in Florida, and one of the biggest in the country, the event is the finale to a series of Pride celebrations throughout the month of June. This year’s event to celebrate the city’s vibrant LGBTQ+ community will be the city’s largest Pride festival to date.

The city’s Pride Parade is a free and open to the public. The parade route will run from Vinoy Park to Albert Whittard Park along Bayshore Drive.

‍Festivities will begin at 2 p.m. on both sides of the route, and events will run throughout the day until 10 p.m. South Straub park will be designated as a 21 and older space with a DJ, food and bars, and vendors. PSTA is offering a fare free weekend and will be running park-n-rides to the Parade.

This year’s festivities kicked-off in St. Pete with the raising of the Pride flag over City Hall at the start of June.

But, outside of the city, Florida’s LGBTQ community has faced some hurdles.

The state has been the subject of national backlash by LGBTQ advocates. Republicans within the Florida Legislature became the subject of criticism after clearing Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” law — dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” measure by critics.

Equality Florida, joined by the National Center for Lesbian Rights and a handful of families, filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis to overturn parental rights legislation governing classroom instruction on LGBTQ matters.

St. Pete Pride’s Board President Tiffany Freisberg called this year a “crucial time” for St. Pete Pride, whose mission is “more important than ever.”

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGuns and abortion: Contradictory decisions, or consistent?

nextTampa Bay officials protest, react to Roe v. Wade decision

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Florida elected officials and politicians react to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more