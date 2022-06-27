June 27, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Marco Rubio endorsees Aaron Bean for CD 4

Drew WilsonJune 27, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Shevrin Jones to address Democratic National Committee’s LGBTQ+ Gala

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

‘Self-made’: New ad tells Vern Buchanan’s rags to riches story

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.27.22

Aaron Bean Congress
"Aaron Bean is a principled conservative leader and business owner who knows what Florida families need."

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is backing Aaron Bean in the race for Florida’s 4th Congressional District.

Bean is running for the Republican nomination in the Aug. 23 Primary Election, the winner of which will move on to face the Democratic nominee in November.

“Aaron Bean is a principled conservative leader and business owner who knows what Florida families need and will stand up for our values in Washington,” Rubio said. “I have considered Aaron a friend since we served together in the Florida House, and I am so glad that he’s put himself forward to serve the people of Northeast Florida in Congress. I am proud to endorse Aaron Bean’s campaign for Congress.”

Bean responded, “I am so grateful and excited for the endorsement from Senator Rubio. Senator Rubio has been up in Washington fighting for Florida and our nation in the U.S. Senate, and I hope to be his partner in the U.S. House come November.

“I served with Senator Rubio when he was the Speaker of the Florida House and was a proud member of his leadership team. What we accomplished in the House, putting an exclamation point on the conservative agenda and policies that are now a part of the fabric of Florida, I hope to mirror in Washington together.”

Rubio is one of many elected leaders to endorse Bean in the three weeks since he entered the race, with others including the sheriffs of Clay and Nassau counties and nearly two dozen current and former elected officials from Nassau County.

Bean currently represents Nassau and part of Duval County in the state Senate, where he serves as Senate President Pro Tempore.

CD 4 includes portions of Nassau, Clay and Duval counties.

Bean is  taking on Erick Aguilar, who originally filed to run in the GOP Primary in the old CD 4 against U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, and health insurance contract analyst Jon Chuba in the Republican Primary.

Though the district is expected to perform Republican in the fall, former state Sen. Tony Hill and previous congressional candidate LaShonda Holloway are both actively campaigning for the Democratic nomination.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousShevrin Jones to address Democratic National Committee’s LGBTQ+ Gala

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories