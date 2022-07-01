School employees unions back Seminole School Board candidate Autumn Garick

Seminole County School Board candidate Autumn Garick has received the endorsement of Seminole UniServe, the coalition of unions representing teachers and staff.

Garick, of Sanford, is one of four candidates running for the open seat for the Seminole School Board District 5, along with Dana Fernandez of Longwood, Joshua Memminger of Sanford and Agar Quiñones-Aristone of Lake Monroe.

Seminole UniServ is the umbrella organization of four local school unions: Seminole Education Association, Seminole Education Clerical Association, Seminole County School Bus Drivers Association, and Non-Instructional Personnel of Seminole County.

“This endorsement is in recognition of (Garick’s) advocacy for teachers and support professionals, as well as your support for Seminole County Public Schools. We wish you every success in the coming election,” the organization’s endorsement letter said.

Garick has spent 21 years volunteering in Seminole schools. She founded the educational theater company, Tales Two Tell and has worked in 30 of 37 Seminole County elementary schools.

She serves on the board of the Midway Coalition in Sanford, has served as president of Storytellers of Central Florida, receiving the 2018 statewide Ambassador of Storytelling Award from the Florida Storytelling Association In 2017, she received special congressional recognition for women’s advocacy for organizing resources for Central Florida women and marginalized communities.

“I am honored to have the support of our public school workers and proud to stand with thousands of Seminole County teachers and staff,” Garick said.

Earlier, incumbent Seminole County School Board member Kristine Kraus announced she had received the UniServe endorsement for her bid for a second term representing the School Board’s District 1.