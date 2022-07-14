July 14, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Eddie Geller pulls in another $150K for CD 15 campaign
Eddie Geller

Jacob OglesJuly 14, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Byron Donalds, Mike Waltz talk ‘failed’ VP as Kamala Harris visits Florida

HeadlinesInfluence

State working to procure health care for medically complex children

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Tina Polsky’s fundraising outpaces Broward County Republican opponent

Eddie Geller
That's more than chief Democratic opponent Alan Cohn, but it came in over three months.

Brandon Democrat Eddie Geller raised upward of $150,000 in his run for Congress last quarter.

“I couldn’t be happier that voters are responding so well to our message,” Geller said. “People recognize that you can’t keep running the same candidates over and over again and expect different results. It’s time for a new generation of leaders to step up.”

Campaign officials for the comedian-turned-candidate say the six-figure haul shows strong grassroots support in a critical swing district.

“These numbers tell us, without a doubt, that people are hungry for something new,” campaign spokesman Derek McDonald said.

And the group notably took a pot shot at Alan Cohn, the Democratic nominee in Florida’s 15th Congressional District in 2020. Cohn jumped into the race during qualifying week, and announced he raised upward of $100,000 in his first two weeks, while grabbing headlines with key endorsements.

But he’s still lagging Geller, who entered the race last year. Geller outraised Cohn for the quarter and already started with cash in the bank. Over the course of the race, Geller has raised more than $435,000 to run for the open seat.

“The fact that Alan barely broke six figures after months of teasing an entry into this race speaks volumes,” McDonald said. “Eddie has been putting in the hard work on the ground to win this toss-up seat not only in the primary, but to bring it home for Democrats in November.”

Geller’s campaign said his money rolled in from more than 4,500 contributions, including from 3,300 individual donors across the country.

He does boast some national political connections, and served as video director for the Democratic National Committee in 2016.

The campaign this year set itself apart with attention-snagging videos such as a launch with a campaign jingle and an agenda ad modeled as a parody of a perfume commercial.

Under a new congressional map, CD 15 became an open seat with no incumbent, covering east Hillsborough, west Polk and south Pasco counties. It leans Republican but is one of the most closely divided in the state, with 50.86% of voters under the new lines having voted for Republican Donald Trump in 2020 and 47.74% supporting Democrat Joe Biden.

New analysis released by Cook Political Report this week shows the district as the most competitive seat in Florida this year.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSt. Pete community wants Trop development to focus on residents, not investors

nextFlorida ports positioned to respond to supply chain demands

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories