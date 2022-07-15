July 15, 2022
Sarasota Republicans endorse Joe Gruters
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/30/21-Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, presents his bill on partisan elections for school board members to the Senate Ethics and Elections committee, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

FLAPOL113021CH093
The state Senator has long led the local GOP.

The Republican Party of Sarasota County made clear it wants Sen. Joe Gruters to remain in office. The Republican Executive Committee voted unanimously to endorse the lawmaker and party leader.

“I’m thankful for this overwhelming support from my hometown community. These folks know me and what I’ve stood for,” Gruters said. “No one knows my opponent.”

The move comes as little surprise. Gruters for more than a decade served as the official Chair of the county party, and has served nearly four years as Chair of the Republican Party of Florida.

But he’s facing a Republican Primary challenge from Michael Johnson, an activist with Grassroots for America, qualified to challenge Gruters for his Senate seat. While Johnson has not talked with media about his reason for running, he appears to be coming for Gruters as a redress for the state party siding with Seminole County GOP leadership over a filed grievance.

But because no other candidates filed for the seat, including a write-in candidate, there has been some anxiety around the race. Since independents and Democrats can all vote in the Aug. 23 Primary, which will determine who holds the Senate District 22 seat the next four years, the fear is Democrats anxious to embarrass the GOP state Chair would come out in force for Johnson.

Jack Brill, acting Chair of the county party, said local Republicans need to rally together behind Gruters.

“Senator Gruters is an outstanding leader and Sarasota native who knows our community intimately,” Brill said. “It’s unfortunate that a carpetbagger with a petty, personal grudge from another part of Florida is doing the Democrats’ bidding. Senator Gruters’ proven leadership is why Democrats are supporting his opponent.”

Of note, while the county GOP pulls together for Gruters, efforts appear to be underway to convince Democratic voters that Johnson would be a lousy alternative at the ballot.

Political committee Accountability in Government, Inc. funded mailers that the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports were received by Democratic voters in the county. Those campaign pieces attack Johnson as “The MAGA Clown From Out Of Town.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

