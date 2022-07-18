‘Well-informed, pragmatic’: Jared Moskowitz adds two more backers to passel of CD 23 endorsements

Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz just added two more local endorsements to his list of more than 100 federal, state and local officials and organizations backing his bid for the U.S. House seat representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District.

On Monday, Moskowitz’s campaign announced the support of Oakland Park Commissioner Jane Bolin and Wilton Manors Commissioner Mike Bracchi. The two coastal cities, along with Fort Lauderdale, are key constituencies of CD 23, which spans Broward and Palm Beach counties, and together make up the district’s southernmost portion.

Bolin, a lawyer in private life who last year completed a one-year term as Mayor of Oakland Park, said Congress needs “well-informed, pragmatic thinkers like” Moskowitz.

“Jared Moskowitz has proven his ability to support our community, both as a state Representative and during the pandemic when he distributed vaccines and PPE,” she said. “Right now, families and small businesses are hurting as inflation continues to rise, and we need trusted leaders like Jared who can help us rebound.”

Bracchi, a licensed lawyer and pharmacist, won election to the Wilton Manors City Commission in 2020. He described Moskowitz as having “strong Democratic values” that will inform his advocacy of community issues in Washington.

“Jared has been a fierce ally of the LGBTQ+ community throughout his career,” Bracchi said in a statement. “He was a leading co-sponsor of the equality-focused legislation in Tallahassee and in the wake of the Pulse shooting, he worked to support families who lost loved ones and the larger community, ensuring that Republicans in Tallahassee could not simply ignore us.”

Bracchi continued, “Jared ensured that the Wilton Manors community had access to testing and vaccines during the pandemic, and for that, we will always be grateful. I am confident that Jared will serve this community well as our next member of Congress.”

The presumptive front-runner in the race to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, Moskowitz is a former state Representative and director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

He has amassed an impressive array of endorsements since announcing his candidacy in March, including nods from former Secretary of State and U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, 29 state Senators and more than 50 currently elected officials.

Organizations backing him include the Communication Workers of America, SEIU Florida, Giffords PAC, Florida AFL-CIO, Florida State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police, League of Conservation Voters, Broward Teachers Union and Metro-Broward Professional Firefighters.

In the Democratic Primary, Moskowitz faces Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Ben Sorensen, former Anti-Defamation League leader Hava Holzhauer, perennial candidate Allen Ellison, former Central Florida Community Development Corporation Board member Mike Trout and entrepreneur Michaelangelo Hamilton, who may not be eligible for the election based on his age.

The winner of that contest, which culminates on Aug. 23, will face the victor of a Republican Primary between Palm Beach County Republican Committeeman Joe Budd, retired chiropractor Steve Chess, lawyer Christy McLaughlin, candidate Myles Perrone, lawyer Jim Pruden, insurance broker Darlene Swaffer, Centennial Management Corp. President Lewis Swezy and lawyer Ira Weinstein.

No-party candidate Christine Scott is also running, as is Mark Napier, who filed to run as a “no party affiliation” candidate but whose record on VoterRecords.com indicates he’s only been registered as such since December.

The General Election is on Nov. 8.