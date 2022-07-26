Tampa Firefighters endorse Janet Cruz for re-election

The Tampa Firefighters Union is endorsing Sen. Janet Cruz for re-election to Senate District 14.

“The men and women of the Tampa Firefighters Local #754 proudly endorse and support your campaign for reelection,” local union president Andrew Carter said in a statement.

“We feel you will represent the interests of both the community you serve and our organization as well. Your long history of dedication to public safety and the Tampa Firefighters is commended and feel like you will do great work when reelected.”

The firefighters’ endorsement follows support from the Florida Education Association (FEA), another workers union for education employees, as well as the West Central Florida Labor Council.

Cruz has already garnered endorsements from Democratic members of the Tampa Bay House delegation, including Democratic Leader-designate Fentrice Driskell, who was unanimously elected by House Democrats to the leadership role in May.

“I’m beyond honored to have the support from our local firefighters,” Cruz said in a statement. “You put your lives on the line day in and day out to keep our community safe. When reelected, I look forward to continuing to fight for you here at home and in Tallahassee.”

Cruz is headed straight into the General Election, where she faces Republican veteran Jay Collins.

The pair are in for a tough race, with Cruz boasting a hefty war chest — surpassing $1 million raised in mid-July. She started the month with over $587,900 cash on hand between her campaign account and affiliated political committee. Collins will start the new month with $126,778 between his two fundraising sources, but he has shown that he, too, can raise significant cash.

Collins pulled an endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis when he entered the race. Tampa businessman Shawn Harrison, who filed in April, left the race in response to Collins’ shift.

SD 14 is a blue-leaning seat, but a competitive one. About 51.25% of voters under the new SD 14 lines favored Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election while 47.33% voted for Republican Donald Trump.