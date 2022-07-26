July 26, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tampa Firefighters endorse Janet Cruz for re-election
Image via Janet Cruz.

Kelly HayesJuly 26, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Personnel note: Jessica Clasby named Palm Beach County Director for Florida Sugar Cane League

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Berny Jacques makes recommendations for judicial appointments. Do political donations sway his choice?

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.26.22

Janet Cruz
The endorsement follows support from the Florida Education Association and the West Central Florida Labor Council.

The Tampa Firefighters Union is endorsing Sen. Janet Cruz for re-election to Senate District 14.

“The men and women of the Tampa Firefighters Local #754 proudly endorse and support your campaign for reelection,” local union president Andrew Carter said in a statement.

“We feel you will represent the interests of both the community you serve and our organization as well. Your long history of dedication to public safety and the Tampa Firefighters is commended and feel like you will do great work when reelected.”

The firefighters’ endorsement follows support from the Florida Education Association (FEA), another workers union for education employees, as well as the West Central Florida Labor Council.

Cruz has already garnered endorsements from Democratic members of the Tampa Bay House delegation, including Democratic Leader-designate Fentrice Driskell, who was unanimously elected by House Democrats to the leadership role in May.

“I’m beyond honored to have the support from our local firefighters,” Cruz said in a statement. “You put your lives on the line day in and day out to keep our community safe. When reelected, I look forward to continuing to fight for you here at home and in Tallahassee.”

Cruz is headed straight into the General Election, where she faces Republican veteran Jay Collins.

The pair are in for a tough race, with Cruz boasting a hefty war chest surpassing $1 million raised in mid-July. She started the month with over $587,900 cash on hand between her campaign account and affiliated political committee. Collins will start the new month with $126,778 between his two fundraising sources, but he has shown that he, too, can raise significant cash.

Collins pulled an endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis when he entered the race. Tampa businessman Shawn Harrison, who filed in April, left the race in response to Collins’ shift.

SD 14 is a blue-leaning seat, but a competitive one. About 51.25% of voters under the new SD 14 lines favored Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election while 47.33% voted for Republican Donald Trump.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.26.22

nextBerny Jacques makes recommendations for judicial appointments. Do political donations sway his choice?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Once again, Florida Politics is the most-read news outlet among state lawmakers
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more