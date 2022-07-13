July 13, 2022
Florida Education Association endorses Janet Cruz for re-election

Kelly HayesJuly 13, 20224min0

janet cruz
The FEA is the state's largest union, and represents education professionals.

The Florida Education Association (FEA) is endorsing Sen. Janet Cruz as she runs for re-election to Senate District 14.

The FEA is the state’s largest union with more than 150,000 members representing education professionals. It’s affiliated with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), the National Education Association (NEA) and the national AFL-CIO.

“It is vital that we send elected representatives to Tallahassee that will advocate for a fully funded public education system and can be counted on to stand with teachers, support staff, and students. This is why we are proud to endorse Senator Janet Cruz’s campaign in District 14,” FEA President Andrew Spar said in a statement.

“Senator Cruz has delivered for Florida students and their families in Tallahassee and knows firsthand the importance of a fully-funded public education system that positions students for success in the classroom and in life.”

Cruz has already garnered endorsements from Democratic members of the Tampa Bay House delegation, including Democratic Leader-designate Fentrice Driskell, who was unanimously elected by House Democrats to the leadership role in May.

“After fighting for over a decade to ensure a quality education for all Florida students, I am honored to receive this endorsement from the Florida Education Association,” Cruz said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to collaborate with FEA and doing the work in Tallahassee for Florida students, teachers, and their families.”

Cruz is headed straight into the General Election, where she faces Republican veteran Jay Collins.

The pair are in for a tough race, with Cruz boasting a hefty war chest. She’ll start July with over $587,900 cash on hand between her campaign account and affiliated political committee. Collins will start the new month with $126,778 between his two fundraising sources, but he has shown that he too can raise significant cash.

Collins has pulled an endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis upon his entrance into the race. Tampa businessman Shawn Harrison, who filed in April, left the race in response to Collins’ shift.

SD 14 is a blue-leaning seat, but a competitive one. About 51.25% of voters under the new SD 14 lines favored Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election while 47.33% voted for Republican Donald Trump.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

