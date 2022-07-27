July 27, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

James Judge slams Jerry Torres for skipping 2010 oversight hearing on defense contract
Jerry Torres will now run in CD 14.

Jacob OglesJuly 27, 20225min0

Related Articles

Federal

Gus Bilirakis joins community and health care leaders to discuss Medicare advantage

Federal

FDA chief’s long-promised opioid review faces skepticism

FederalHeadlines

Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation

Torres horizontal
The Commission on Wartime Contracting scrutinized work by Torres AES in Iraq.

Opponents blasted congressional candidate Jerry Torres after unearthed video shows the longtime defense contractor bailed on a 2010 federal hearing.

Republican James Judge pointed to a video of a 2010 hearing for the Commission on Wartime Contracting in Iraq & Afghanistan. That entity formed in 2008 following criticism of the Department of Defense outsourcing in the war.

At the 2010 hearing, Michael Thibault, former director of the Defense Contract Audit Agency, publicly chastised Torres — then CEO of Torres Advanced Enterprise Solutions (AES) — for sidestepping scrutiny. Torres did not appear and his attorney said he was “nervous” about the questioning session, Thibault said.

“Mr. Torres ought to be nervous,” Thibault said. “This commission was going to ask him under oath why his firm agreed in January to assume private security at forward operating base Shield with several hundred guards that had not been properly vetted and approved.”

He then related that Torres had personally flown to Iraq to try and pressure command at the base to use his staff even though they were unqualified to provide needed security and another contractor had already been contacted about the work.

“Mr. Torres essentially said continuously for a period of time that this was all about paperwork and wasn’t a big deal,” Thibault said.

Despite this, Torres AES landed several more contracts, which were awarded based on lowest bids and unrelated to past performance, something the Commission heavily criticized.

“We have a major issue that needs to be addressed and our primary witness has hunkered down in the rocks,” Thibault said of Torres.

The video was posted on YouTube by Judge’s campaign, and Judge re-upped calls for Torres to drop out of the race.

“Jerry Torres has demonstrated he doesn’t care about national security, and he doesn’t care about the safety and security of our men and women in uniform,” Judge said.

“This video clearly shows that Torres put American military personnel in harm’s way when he was charged with protecting them, just so he could get paid. How can a guy with such blatant disregard for the safety of American service members feel entitled to represent Americans in our nation’s capital?”

Notably, Torres cited his work at Torres AES and providing security at U.S. installations overseas when he first filed to run for Congress. He sold the global consulting company in 2019 to Devex, where he remains on the board of directors, and he has largely self-funded his campaign.

Judge, Torres and Sam Nashasgh are now running for the Republican nomination in Florida’s 14th Congressional District. The winner will face Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor.

The Florida Democratic Party has sued for Torres to be disqualified as a candidate because his paperwork wasn’t notarized in person. A trial begins Thursday.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida regulators to use Citizens as backstop to struggling insurance market

nextLast Call for 7.27.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories