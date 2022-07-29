July 29, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jimmy Patronis endorses Carolina Amesty in HD 45

Scott PowersJuly 29, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis reappoints Erin Knight to Citizens Property Insurance board

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Doug Broxson boasts conservative bona fides, targets ‘woke liberals’ in new ad

HeadlinesJax

JAXBIZ splits Jacksonville Sheriff endorsement

Carolina Amesty ART
Amesty also defends against attacks that challenged her political ties.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has weighed into the rough-and-tumble Republican Primary in House District 45, endorsing Carolina Amesty.

Patronis’ nod is the first Cabinet-level endorsement in a race that has Amesty facing four other Republicans battling to represent The Walt Disney World area, in southwestern Orange County and northeastern Osceola County.

The endorsement might also further dim hopes for the other Republicans —  Vennia Francois, Janet Frevola, Bruno Portigliatti and Mike Zhao that they might secure the endorsement that everyone in the Republican Primary Election covets, that of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Earlier this week, her campaign announced an endorsement from former Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

The latest endorsement also opens discussion of attacks between the campaigns.

As the contest has entered the Primary Election stretch run, campaign literature and TV ads have poured into the district in the past couple of weeks, and rhetoric has become hostile. There have been attacks on Amesty in mailers and public appearances challenging whether she has always supported former President Donald Trump, and whether she has falsely suggested an endorsement from DeSantis, which has not been granted to anyone in the race yet.

As an example, one opponent’s campaign cited a recent Amesty campaign email blast that included a subject line declaring “Carolina Gets Major Endorsements.” The email featured a picture of DeSantis. Yet there was no text about any endorsement in the message.

Amesty denied that she has claimed or implied an endorsement from DeSantis. She said all the campaigns have been trying to suggest closeness to DeSantis and hers is no different.

In announcing the Patronis endorsement, Amesty took a moment to defend against those attacks.

“Some of my opponents have been lobbing false attacks on my support for President Trump and Gov. DeSantis,” she said in the news release issued by her campaign. “I am the only candidate to receive endorsements from known conservative leaders like Patronis, Rep. Joe Harding, Rep. Stan McClain, and Sen. Danny Burgess. I am honored that they have lent their support, and it is an indication of just how ridiculous my opponents’ attacks are.”

Patronis cited Amesty’s business experience and passionate commitment to American free enterprise as reasons for his endorsement, according to the news release.

HD 45 covers southwestern Orange County including Walt Disney World, and northwestern Osceola County. Results for recent General Elections suggest it may have a slight Democratic lean.

The seat is open.

Allie Braswell, a diversity consultant, former Marine and former president of the Central Florida Urban League from Winter Garden, has wrapped up the Democratic nomination and awaits the Republican Primary winner.

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDaniel Uhlfelder lands support for Attorney General bid from Senate heavyweight

nextJAXBIZ splits Jacksonville Sheriff endorsement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories