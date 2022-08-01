Gov. DeSantis reappoints Eugene Lamb Jr. to TCC board of trustees

Gov. Ron DeSantis has reappointed Eugene Lamb Jr. to the Tallahassee Community College board of trustees, the Governor’s Office announced.

TCC confirmed the appointment on Twitter.

“It means a lot because I just want to work with young people,” Lamb said. “I want to see young people, especially on the community college level, advance their lives and try to make something of themselves. And it’s an honor just to be able to do that, and I’ve been doing that all my life.”

The Army veteran was first appointed to the board by former Gov. Charlie Crist in 2007. Lamb was Chair of the board from 2010 to 2011 and from 2013 to 2014. He was also a member of TCC’s Presidential Search Committee.

“We greatly appreciate the Governor’s reappointment of Trustee Lamb,” TCC President Jim Murdaugh said. “With his more than 15 years of service on the Board, the impact of Trustee Lamb’s leadership cannot be understated. He is a champion for Gadsden County and all our TCC students.”

Murdaugh added: “Trustee Lamb has a commitment to TCC that is really remarkable. When you say that he helped build TCC into what it is today, we mean that literally. When the College was being built in 1966, Eugene jogged to Tallahassee from Midway and helped with the construction of the first buildings here at TCC.”

Lamb, who was an educator in Leon, Gadsden and Volusia counties for more than 30 years, was a member of the Gadsden County Commission and served as Chair from 2008 to 2010. He was also a Midway City Councilman and is a member of the Florida High School Athletic Association’s board of directors.

In 2015, former Gov. Rick Scott appointed Lamb to the Florida Commission on Healthcare and Hospital Funding.

Lamb turns 75 this week, and he said he has no plans of slowing down.

“I try to keep going and I want to stay busy,” he said. “That’s one way of staying busy is doing something to help.”

Lamb’s reappointment must be confirmed by the state Senate.