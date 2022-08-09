Nikki Fried calls for restraint while slamming Gov. DeSantis for ‘hypocrisy’

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is slamming what she calls the ‘hypocrisy’ of Gov. Ron DeSantis over his response to the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home while simultaneously calling for politicians to tone down their rhetoric amid increasing polarization in the country.

Fried delivered her message while standing in front of the Governor’s mansion. DeSantis and other Republicans ripped the FBI for executing a search warrant of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday and the reverberations have led some GOP officials to call for a dismantling of federal law enforcement agencies.

The Governor called the search a “weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents” in a tweet put out on Monday evening.

Fried faulted DeSantis for his position, saying he escalated the situation. She asserted that DeSantis had not condemned the Jan. 6 rioters that stormed the U.S. Capitol and contended he had abused his executive power by suspending Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren from office last week.

She acknowledged the unprecedented decision of law enforcement authorities to search ta former President’s home, but also said that not all the facts are not yet known in the case.

“Nobody is above the law, not Donald Trump, not Ron DeSantis, not me,” Fried said. “Five days ago, my heart also sank when I heard the news of Andrew Warren’s suspension, a politically motivated overreach of executive power by our Governor. Now he’s accusing the FBI of the same thing. The hypocrisy is astounding.”

Fried went on a lengthy complaint about what she called divisive talk coming from political officials, and also used the opportunity to criticize her Primary opponent, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist. She folded Crist’s efforts in campaign ads to link her to U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who she asserted again was never really friends with her.

“I believe a majority of Americans and Floridians do not want to see heightened rhetoric from both sides,” Fried said. “We are tired of the culture wars and the echo chambers and we are running out of time to reach across the political divide and recognize we are all Americans.”

Fried’s conciliatory remarks are in stark contrast to comments she made earlier this year in which she compared DeSantis to the infamous dictator Adolf Hitler. When asked about it on Tuesday, she denied she had compared him to Hitler. Instead, Fried said actions taken by the state were analogous to events that occurred under Hitler’s rise.