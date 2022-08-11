State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce endorses 28 Primary candidates for Florida Legislature

The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is backing 22 sitting state lawmakers and six candidates for the Legislature now competing in Primary contests across the state.

The endorsements included candidates from both sides of the political aisle.

“We did not endorse a candidate in every Primary, although we may issue additional endorsements in the future, including both Primary and General Election campaigns,” Chamber President Julio Fuentes said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the candidates and to a successful campaign season.”

All of the group’s endorsements for the Senate went to current officeholders. Recipients included Republican Sens. Jim Boyd, Doug Broxson, Jason Brodeur, Joe Gruters, Travis Hutson and Jay Trumbull, Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, and Democratic Sens. Kamia Brown, Tracie Davis and Shevrin Jones.

In the House, the Chamber is supporting Republican Reps. Alex Andrade, Mike Caruso, Chuck Clemons, Juan Fernandez-Barquin, Fred Hawkins, Ralph Massullo, Lawrence McClure, Jim Mooney, Bobby Payne, Michelle Salzman, David Smith and Josie Tomkow.

All but one unelected candidate vying for office to receive the chamber’s endorsement is a member of the GOP, including Karen Gonzalez Pittman in House District 65, Tiffany Esposito in House District 77 and Vicki Lopez in House District 113.

House District 36 candidate Rachel Plakon and House District 37 candidate Susan Plasencia — the wife and sister, respectively, of sitting Reps. Scott Plakon and Rene Plasencia — also received nods.

Former Bay Harbor Islands Mayor Jordan Leonard, who is running for House District 106, was the only Democratic candidate for the Legislature’s lower chamber to earn the chamber’s blessing.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 23, followed by the General Election on Nov. 8.