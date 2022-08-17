August 17, 2022
Retailers back Jimmy Patronis for re-election
Jimmy Patronis is a featured speaker at the Florida Chamber Future of Florida Forum.

Drew Wilson

patronis 5
'Under his leadership, we've maintained a fair, free and open marketplace, where businesses can compete and prosper.'

The Florida Retail Federation is endorsing CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis for re-election.

In a news release, the industry group said Patronis has protected Florida’s economy and worked with retailers to ensure “the state’s marketplace remains open, fair and free.”

“Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is a champion for businesses throughout Florida, especially Florida’s retailers. Under his leadership, we’ve maintained a fair, free and open marketplace, where businesses can compete and prosper. The Florida Retail Federation is proud to back CFO Patronis for reelection,” said FRF President and CEO R. Scott Shalley.

Patronis responded, “I am thankful for the endorsement from the Florida Retail Federation. Florida’s successful economy is due in part to the success of our retailers across the state. Despite bad policies from Washington, retailers fight on AND succeed. That’s how it should be. I will continue to make sure it stays that way and that Florida remains a state where retailers can thrive in the marketplace.”

Patronis has previously earned endorsements from several other statewide organizations, such as the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Florida Home Builders Association, Florida Fire Chiefs Association and Florida Forestry Association. 

The Panama City Republican is unopposed in the Primary Election and will face Democratic former Rep. Adam Hattersley in the General Election.

As of Aug. 5, the incumbent held a gargantuan fundraising advantage with about $1 million banked in his campaign account and an additional $4.2 million on hand in his political committee, Treasure Florida.

Hattersley, by comparison, has raised about $104,000 and had a little under $4,000 banked through the same date. He has an additional $2,000 on hand in his political committee, Floridians for Financial Responsibility.

Patronis was appointed CFO by former Gov. Rick Scott in mid-2017 and was elected to a full term in the Cabinet position in 2018 after he defeated Democratic former Sen. Jeremy Ring with 52% of the vote.

Drew Wilson

