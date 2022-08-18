Last Call for 8.18.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Charlie Crist is rolling out a policy agenda addressing the needs of Black communities in Florida.

“Black Voters for Crist” includes measures to help Black-owned businesses compete for state contracts, reduce gun violence, increase affordable housing inventory, protect voting rights, expand Medicaid, support HBCUs and legalize marijuana.

The Crist campaign also said that, if elected, his administration would “reflect all of Florida’s communities, not just some.”

The campaign pointed to the former Republican Governor’s record, noting that about one in five employees in his administration were minorities. The campaign also cited the now-Democratic Congressman’s appointment of 15 Black judges — including Florida Supreme Court Justice James Perry — as well as his executive actions to restore the civil rights of 155,000 Floridians with felony convictions.

“Ron DeSantis has turned his back on anyone who doesn’t look, think, or vote like him. Under this governor, our schools, Black businesses, Black families, and Black communities are either ignored or under attack,” Crist said.

“That stops on Day One of the Crist Administration. Black voters for Crist is my promise that the Florida for All we are building will intentionally include and prioritize Black communities throughout our state.”

Crist’s campaign also highlighted endorsements from current and former Black elected officials such as Sen. Shevrin Jones, former Sen. Arthenia Joyner and Sen. Bobby Powell, all three of whom have praised Crist’s record on issues impacting Black Floridians.

The Progressive Club of the Islands is pulling its endorsement of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the wake of a recent Palm Beach Post story on sugar cane burning.

The group said her actions appeared to favor corporations over people and that her response to the story only made things worse.

“Commissioner Fried turned down an opportunity to be interviewed for the story in the Palm Beach Post. Her response to this exposé once published was to publicly accuse the reporters of being paid by the Sierra Club and the newspapers of promoting ‘fake news,’” the group wrote in a statement rescinding the endorsement.

“When pushed to provide proof of her accusations, Fried said ‘It’s something I’ve heard — hope it’s not true …’ and promised to publicize her sources in the future. She has yet to do so.”

The Progressive Club of the Islands said her response was ripped from the Donald Trump playbook, and that “such behavior has no place in a Democratic campaign.”

“Our disappointment with Nikki Fried’s response to this controversy has led us to remove her from our Primary Election endorsement list, leaving Charlie Crist as our sole Primary Election gubernatorial endorsee,” the group said.

“They did not get their rights restored and yet they went ahead and voted anyway. That is against the law, and now they’re going to pay the price for it.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, announcing 20 arrests on voter fraud charges.

