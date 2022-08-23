Kim Daniels wins HD 14 Democratic Primary, poised to return to Florida House

Redistricting opened up House District 14, and the ultimate beneficiary of that is former Rep. Kim Daniels, who emerged Tuesday night from a competitive four way Primary to face a write-in candidate in November.

Daniels had 48% of the vote with 37 of 41 precincts in. Jacksonville City Councilman Garrett Dennis had 33% of the vote. Mincy Pollock had just 15%, and Iris Hinton just 13%

Former Rep. Daniels had previously represented the district, losing the 2020 Primary to current Rep. Angie Nixon, who was moved to HD 13 during redistricting after Daniels aligned with Republicans on reproductive freedom bills. Nixon drew statewide support in the Democratic Party, while Daniels drew on financial support from Republicans and conservatives while losing by 20 points.

This time around, she had the benefit of a four-way field, and her usual recourse to self-funding, which amounted to nearly $90,000 through what accounting we have so far.

A political committee worked on Daniels’ behalf also, as it did in the 2020 race.

The Florida Federation for Children PAC, which is Chaired by Step Up for Students founder John Kirtley, has collected more than $2 million over the years from various conservative names and organizations, including $23,000 from the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee on July 28. It has sent at least two mail pieces to Democrats attacking one of Daniels’ opponents, Jacksonville City Councilman Dennis.

Dennis scored union support and establishment backing, with the Florida Nurses and the Beer Wholesalers among the donors who gave him $7,250 during the twelve days ending Aug. 18. He raised nearly $68,000 in hard money to that date, and had under $10,000 in hard money for the last few days of the campaign.

Trial lawyers and teachers’ unions poured $11,000 into his Forward Progress political committee in the final fundraising stretch of the campaign, pushing that north of $95,000 raised, with nearly $23,000 left for stretch run spending.

The Chamber-backed Pollock limped to the finish line, raising in hard money just $1,900 in the last twelve days of fundraising, with approximately $20,000 still to spend of the $67,000 total raised as of Aug. 18.

Despite still having $20,000 on hand, he sent out a last-minute fundraising appeal looking for $25,000 more. That didn’t happen.

Pollock also had a couple of thousand dollars in his All Things Common political committee, but since he hasn’t filed updated financial numbers for that account since July, accuracy is questionable at best for that total.

A fourth candidate, Hinton, raised a bit more than $1,800, which allowed her to qualify for the ballot.