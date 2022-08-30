August 30, 2022
Gov. DeSantis defends no-vax Novak Djokovic after U.S. Open exclusion
Ron DeSantis volleys a tennis take.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 30, 20224min7

DeSantis
'It's so bizarre. It's so stupid.'

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic may not be looking for a doubles partner on the tennis court anytime soon, but Gov. Ron DeSantis is on his team nonetheless.

DeSantis, a frequent and vocal opponent of COVID-19 precautions he sees as going too far, expanded his critique to the realm of professional tennis Tuesday, lamenting Djokovic’s exclusion from the prestigious U.S. Open tourney because he is unvaccinated and not allowed to travel to the U.S.

“You think about some of these mandates that have been done in the last couple of years. You still see them now,” DeSantis said. “They’re not letting Djokovic come to the United States to play in the U.S. Open because of the shot!”

“He’s already had COVID,” DeSantis litigated. “And the shot is not, it’s not stopping you from getting this. “It’s so bizarre. It’s so stupid that they’re doing this, but you had a lot of these bizarre policies going on in these other states.”

Djokovic was upbeat about the non-participation when he announced it on Twitter last week.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”

The 35-year-old Djokovic is one of the most decorated tennis players in the world, with three U.S. Open titles amid his 21 major championships. The sticking point is international travel, with unvaccinated players not allowed to enter the U.S. or Canada.

“Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he will be unable to compete at the 2022 U.S. Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government’s vaccination policy for non-U.S. citizens,” said Stacey Allaster, the U.S. Open tournament director, to the Associated Press. “We look forward to welcoming Novak back at the 2023 U.S. Open.”

____

The Associated Press contributed to this post.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

7 comments

  • Tom

    August 30, 2022 at 11:04 am

    He’s totally correct, 4 million illegals crossed.
    They are not tested for Covid or anything else.
    Just ridiculous. Fauci and Biden are an embarrassment. Just test him upon entry, and every other day, day of match. How ridiculous.
    Shameful.

    Reply

    • Impeach Biden

      August 30, 2022 at 11:10 am

      Impeach Biden. Impeach Biden. Impeach Crist / Corsin / Offen.😀

      Reply

      • Impeach Biden

        August 30, 2022 at 11:10 am

        Sorry. Impeach the midget Fauci.

        Reply

    • Jay Smif

      August 30, 2022 at 11:19 am

      Pudgy midget and aspiring fascist DeSantis is a national punchline, he’s losing in court left and right, and is spending what’s left of his political career whining about “vaccines” and a tennis player from Serbia, who he thinks is a “victim.”

      News for you, cultist, neither DeSantis nor Fat Hitler are queen nor above the law, and Fat Hitler will be criminally indicted and prosecuted for his crimes against America in the coming months. DeSantis is a hateful little shitmonkey whose time is nearly up.

      Reply

    • Don’t Look Up

      August 30, 2022 at 11:54 am

      Fake News Alert!

      Reply

  • Dr. Seuss

    August 30, 2022 at 11:18 am

    Ahaha.
    COVID-19 precautions… LOL.
    Nice propaganda piece.. to bad no one is buying it.
    It’s Covid tyranny for a virus they purposely released as part of a premeditated psy-op.

    Reply

  • Ocean Joe

    August 30, 2022 at 11:21 am

    He actually bullied the Special Olympics!
    I think he’s out-Trumped Trump.

    Reply

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories