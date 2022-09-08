Janet Cruz releases first ad of campaign season, ‘That’s What I Do’

Sen. Janet Cruz has launched her first ad of this campaign season as she approaches the General Election, where she faces Republican Jay Collins.

The 30-second ad, titled “That’s What I Do,” will air in English and Spanish on broadcast, cable and digital. In the ad, Cruz tells the story of her life in Tampa and lays out her platforms.

“I was born and raised here in Tampa. I was a mom at 16,” Cruz narrates while clips of individuals from Tampa play. “I know what it’s like to struggle to raise a family, so I know what Tampa families deserve from the people they vote for.”

Cruz continues by making a jab at recent Republican policy points, including anti-abortion legislation after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“It’s not politicians fighting each other, it’s fighting to lower our costs. It’s not attacking women’s health care rights, it’s standing up for our freedoms and always fighting for good-paying jobs,” she says. “That’s what Tampa deserves, and that’s what I do.”

Cruz has served in the state Senate since 2018. She has already garnered endorsements from Democratic members of the Tampa Bay House delegation, including Democratic Leader-designate Fentrice Driskell, who was unanimously elected by House Democrats to the leadership role in May.

“Sen. Cruz has been a fighter for Hillsborough residents for decades and has a track record of accomplishments to run on,” Cruz’s Campaign Manager Juan Carlos Noble said in a statement.

“This ad highlights the work she had done to solve the problems families in Tampa are facing, her record of bringing jobs back to Tampa, and her commitment to protecting a woman’s right to choose. Janet Cruz rises above politics, puts Hillsborough families first, and that’s why she’ll be re-elected in November.”