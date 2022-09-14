September 14, 2022
Miami Springs Councilwoman Jacky Bravo endorses Kevin Marino Cabrera for Miami-Dade Commission
Kevin Marino Cabrera keeps racking up high-profile endorsements.

Jesse Scheckner

The nod from Bravo marks is the 15th individual endorsement Cabrera has received.

Miami Springs Councilwoman Jacky Bravo wants to see government relations specialist Kevin Marino Cabrera on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Cabrera’s campaign announced Bravo is backing him to be the next Commissioner representing District 6 from the county dais.

“Since the beginning of his campaign, Kevin Cabrera has shown vital qualities I look for in a local leader,” Bravo said in a statement.

“The consistent investment of time and energy I have witnessed Kevin pour into our local community for months now has been a statement in itself. Kevin is driven and focused, as well as a leader among his peers; together with listening to his constituents, he understands this position of public service will come with its challenges, but also with many opportunities to work together for greater outcomes and the greater good.”

Cabrera said Wednesday he’s grateful for Bravo’s “vote of confidence.”

“Her passion and dedication to addressing the issues affecting the residents of Miami Springs is unparalleled, and I am looking forward to (campaigning) with her over the coming weeks and working together with her in the future,” he said.

The nod from Bravo is the 15th individual endorsement of Cabrera since he launched his campaign in late April. Others include former President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis, Miami state Rep. Daniel Perez, Miami-Dade Commissioner-elect Anthony Rodriguez, Hialeah Mayor Steve Bovo, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago.

Florida chapters of Associated Builders and Contractors, Service Employees International Union and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees are also endorsing him.

Cabrera is competing in a Nov. 8 runoff against Coral Gables Commissioner Jorge Fors Jr. to succeed Commissioner Rebeca Sosa. Sosa, who must leave office after more than two decades due to term limits, has endorsed Fors.

The two Republicans led a four-candidate field during an Aug. 23 Primary race, albeit at a different clip. Cabrera scored 43% of the vote. Fors captured 26%. Miami-Dade law requires a County Commission candidate to receive more than half the votes cast during the technically nonpartisan Primary contest to win office.

Cabrera, who is married to Coral Gables Republican state Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera, works in private life as senior vice president of the global public strategy firm, Mercury. He’s held public office once before as an elected Councilman on a Miami-Dade zoning board.

Fors, a lawyer by trade, has been a City Commissioner since April 2019. He is giving up his seat early for a shot at county office.

District 6 covers a north-central portion of Miami-Dade, including part or all of the cities of Coral Gables, Hialeah, Miami, Miami Springs, Virginia Gardens and West Miami. The district also contains Miami International Airport, one of the county’s top two economic engines, and a Miami golf course being redeveloped as a Major League Soccer stadium complex.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

