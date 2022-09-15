September 15, 2022
Lee Co. GOP demands Special Session to bar FBI and IRS, brands WHO as terrorists
Image via WikiCommons.

Jacob OglesSeptember 15, 20224min5

The party also passed a resolution demanding Gov. DeSantis decertify electronic voting machines.

Lee County Republicans officially branded international health and economic groups as terrorists and demanded Florida restrict the IRS and FBI.

At a special meeting of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee (REC), members passed a series of resolutions related to hot-button issues.

That included unanimous passage of a resolution that criticized Dominion and ES&S voting machines and called for Florida to only allow paper ballots. Supporters of former President Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen have leveled accusations about the security and accuracy of Dominion voting machines, and activists in multiple states have sought to nix any technology from the company.

“The two systems currently approved are Dominion and ES&S, and numerous issues exist diminishing credibility of these companies who have failed to disclose their financials and ownership as private companies,” the Lee County GOP resolution reads.

It also calls on Gov. Ron DeSantis to use executive authority to prohibit the use of any electronic voting machines in the state.

Passage of the measures requires two-thirds votes from a quorum of REC members. REC member Dr. Joe Sansone said the REC approved multiple resolutions that had made headlines. The meeting was restricted to only REC members.

Another resolution passed unanimously demands DeSantis call a Special Session so the Legislature can pass a bill prohibiting any federal agents from operating in the state of Florida.

“The federal government has been weaponized against American citizens,” reads the resolution, which was proposed by Sansone. It goes on to cite the recent FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida estate.

Sansone also proposed a resolution that would declare the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) as “terrorist organizations and a national security threat.” While Sansone said language in the final resolution was softened, it also passed.

“The technocrats at WHO and WEF are external organizations working to undermine our right to self-government,” Sansone said ahead of the meeting.

“External organizations seeking to undermine our self-government and human rights are, by definition, terrorist organizations and national security threats. Those on the Right call these types of authoritarians Communists. Those on the Left call them fascists. I call them psychopathic authoritarians.”

He said a similar resolution was passed earlier this year by Collier County Republicans.

Notably, the REC in neighboring Collier passed a resolution this month rejecting the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.

“The Collier County Republican Executive Committee rejects the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and holds that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States,” the resolution reads.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

5 comments

  • Bill

    September 15, 2022 at 8:41 am

    Keep going with the stupid. It’s always good top show the voters just what morons you are eight weeks before an election.

    Reply

    • Bill

      September 15, 2022 at 8:42 am

      That would be “to” not top.

      Reply

    • Jay Smif

      September 15, 2022 at 9:24 am

      Florida conservatives demonstrate each and every day exactly what a threat they are to the nation as a whole, and the utter ignorance and blatant hypocrisy of the inbred GQP domestic terror cult of Fat Hitler.

      Reply

  • tom palmer

    September 15, 2022 at 9:11 am

    You can’t make up stuff like this.

    Reply

  • Joe Corsin

    September 15, 2022 at 9:26 am

    Their stupid candidates lose so it must be the machines? Well then go to paper ballots then..still not gonna help if you put a guy as stupid as Trump on the ticket. Paper ballots will only serve as a bigger testiment to the stupidity of the choices being made by Republican voters. Also it’s funny that all of a sudden everyone else is a terrorist organization instead of those who supported the attack on the Capitol and phoney Stop the Steal movement. The GOP is in a state of psychotic projection… going nuts. God forbid they fix their problems instead of the nutty and destructive defenses that they continue to display.

    Reply

