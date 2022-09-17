Charlie Crist launches new ad on personal faith in light of migrant flight

As the latest actions of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration toward immigrants leads to discussions in churches about how we treat people in need, and how faith should inform that behavior, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist released a new ad in which he addresses his personal faith.
The ad opens with Crist talking in an office directly to the camera.
“My faith teaches me that we’re all children of God,” Crist says. “That whoever oppresses a poor man insults his maker, but he who is generous to the needy honors him. That is lost on Ron DeSantis.”
The video cuts to a short slow-motion clip of DeSantis speaking before a quick cut to a TV news segment in which part of the lower third reads, “Migrants used in political stunts ahead of midterms.” The next shot included an MSNBC report showing a plane at the airport in Massachusetts and a lower-third that stated Martha’s Vineyard residents were offering food, shelter and medical care to the migrants left figuratively at their front doors.
Crist continues with the voiceover, “For him, it’s always putting politics over people’s lives. Lying to migrant children to lure them onto a plane to God knows where.”
Crist finishes the sentence speaking again directly to the camera, before the ad cuts to other MSNBC segments in which people speaking mention, “Women, children are being used as political props,” followed by, “…purposefully caught by surprise in a chaotic situation, without anyone to care for them.
The ad, which runs a surprisingly long full minute, goes back to Crist at the 28 second mark.
“Mocking their fight for freedom, it makes me sick,” Crist says. “But not surprising, because that’s who he is.”
The ad moves to South Florida’s Chuck Todd, who makes an appearance in his role as Meet the Press host as he relates to the audience, over images of DeSantis, “These recent stunts — they never have been about serious solutions. What they are is an attempt to get national attention.”
Crist ties in the latest brouhaha into a perceived universal theory of DeSantis’ politics.
“He does it to distract from his extreme agenda,” Crist says, over color-desaturated video of DeSantis, “telling women they cannot make decisions about their own bodies, banning abortion even in cases of rape or incest.”
The ad hits the homestretch with positive visuals of Crist meeting with voters around the state.
“We must come together to defeat him,” Crist says. “To build a state we can all be proud of. A Florida that works for all.”
7 comments
Pastor Sandell
September 17, 2022 at 10:37 am
Jesus was socially left. The right wing only professes to be religious but are wolves in sheep’s clothing. They do nothing for anyone who isn’t rich, they divide, they look down on people, they vote for maniacs and greedy crooks. Jesus Christ himself called out people like modern day “conservatives” for the phoneys that they are. Throwing pennies in a plate at church for some grifter doesn’t count for anything. These people are gonna roast in hell.
Impeach Biden
September 17, 2022 at 11:14 am
Pastor. Where is your Church and Parish?At your sermon tomorrow float the possibility of taking in thousands and upping the weekly contribution on your congregation to feed, clothe, shelter, educate and provide medical. I’m sure they will gladly pony up.
Tom
September 17, 2022 at 10:58 am
You are a corrupt human, you soil your cloth and undies.
Just another corrupt alias, Joey corsin is a liar, loser.
This has nothing to do with religion! If so, how about abortion.
Chameleon is a loser, like you!
This is classic chameleon, 3 faced and dishonest. Where is your concern bout the 750 who died crossing illegally ? The 75 in river and 100’s in desert?
Shut the hell up! You leftists corrupt dum Dems.
Soros Manchurian nation, you all are mental.
Pastor Sandell
September 17, 2022 at 11:05 am
Tom is a fine example of what I’m talking about. You gonna burn in hell you asshole!
Impeach Biden
September 17, 2022 at 11:07 am
Dear Children of the God. Again let’s set up a tent city in Pinellas County and welcome thousands there. Let’s put a strain on all of your social services in Pinellas County, eventually raising taxes there so you can feed, clothe, house, educate and provide free medical to your new neighbors. I’m sure the current “LEGAL” citizens will fully support your initiative.
Tjb
September 17, 2022 at 11:28 am
FACT: Immigrants in the United States have about a net zero effect on government budgets — they pay about as much in taxes as they consume in benefits.
Hank Johnson
September 17, 2022 at 11:40 am
This country simply can’t take everyone from around the world that simply wants to come here. That is a fact.