Charlie Crist launches new ad on personal faith in light of migrant flight

As the latest actions of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration toward immigrants leads to discussions in churches about how we treat people in need, and how faith should inform that behavior, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist released a new ad in which he addresses his personal faith.

The ad opens with Crist talking in an office directly to the camera.

“My faith teaches me that we’re all children of God,” Crist says. “That whoever oppresses a poor man insults his maker, but he who is generous to the needy honors him. That is lost on Ron DeSantis.”

The video cuts to a short slow-motion clip of DeSantis speaking before a quick cut to a TV news segment in which part of the lower third reads, “Migrants used in political stunts ahead of midterms.” The next shot included an MSNBC report showing a plane at the airport in Massachusetts and a lower-third that stated Martha’s Vineyard residents were offering food, shelter and medical care to the migrants left figuratively at their front doors.

Crist continues with the voiceover, “For him, it’s always putting politics over people’s lives. Lying to migrant children to lure them onto a plane to God knows where.”

Crist finishes the sentence speaking again directly to the camera, before the ad cuts to other MSNBC segments in which people speaking mention, “Women, children are being used as political props,” followed by, “…purposefully caught by surprise in a chaotic situation, without anyone to care for them.

The ad, which runs a surprisingly long full minute, goes back to Crist at the 28 second mark.

“Mocking their fight for freedom, it makes me sick,” Crist says. “But not surprising, because that’s who he is.”

The ad moves to South Florida’s Chuck Todd, who makes an appearance in his role as Meet the Press host as he relates to the audience, over images of DeSantis, “These recent stunts — they never have been about serious solutions. What they are is an attempt to get national attention.”

Crist ties in the latest brouhaha into a perceived universal theory of DeSantis’ politics.

“He does it to distract from his extreme agenda,” Crist says, over color-desaturated video of DeSantis, “telling women they cannot make decisions about their own bodies, banning abortion even in cases of rape or incest.”

The ad hits the homestretch with positive visuals of Crist meeting with voters around the state.

“We must come together to defeat him,” Crist says. “To build a state we can all be proud of. A Florida that works for all.”