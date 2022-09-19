Donald Trump returns to Mar-a-Lago for first time after FBI raid

Former President Donald Trump has returned to Florida for the first time since FBI agents searched his home. On his own social media platform, the prospective 2024 presidential candidate sounded new anger over the incident.

“Arrived in Florida last night and had a long and detailed chance to check out the scene of yet another government ‘crime,’ the FBI’s Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“I guess they don’t think there is a Fourth Amendment anymore, and to them, there isn’t. In any event, after what they have done, the place will never be the same. It was ‘ransacked,’ and in far different condition than the way I left it. Many Agents — And they didn’t even take off their shoes in my bedroom. Nice!!!”

Trump made the trip to Florida after an Ohio rally for endorsed Senate candidate J.D. Vance — an event where he conspicuously left Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (a potential 2024 Primary foe) off a list of Vance backers.

But his focus upon returning to Palm Beach County seemed more on his own personal fights with the FBI and potential legal troubles.

Agents last month served a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago — first reported by Florida Politics Publisher Peter Schorsch — and raided the ex-President’s home for top secret documents.

Since then, federal prosecutors have remained engaged in a legal fight over how that intelligence could play into potential investigations. U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon ruled investigators cannot use the documents until a special master reviews them first, but federal prosecutors filed a claim in appellate court asking for that decision to be overruled.

Beyond any concerns about the state of his home after the search, Trump posted he otherwise received a warm welcome in Florida.

“Thank you to all of the many people who greeted me last night on my way from the Airport to Mar-a-Lago. I will never forget the great people of this Country. MAGA!!!,” he posted.