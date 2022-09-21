September 21, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Former Nassau Co. School Board candidate knocks teachers union, endorses Jamie Deonas
Image via Wes Wolfe.

Wes WolfeSeptember 21, 20224min0

Related Articles

NE Florida

Future of right whale safe fishing gear could be in Southern waters

NE Florida

Nassau firefighter union prez leads money race for Fernandina Beach Commission seat

NE Florida

NOAA vessel speed proposal, meant to protect right whales, draws charter captains’ ire

nassau county school board
He also dismissed the idea that affordable housing for educators should be a priority.

After claiming nearly one of every five ballots cast in a three-way open Primary for the Nassau County School Board, former candidate Rick Pavelock announced his endorsement of one of his two former opponents who is currently sitting on the Board, Jamie Deonas.

Deonas, who presently represents District 3, is running for District 1. He faces educator Shannon Hogue in the runoff in November. Hogue took 46.6% of the vote in the first round of voting, followed by Deonas’ 33.7% and Pavelock’s 19.6%.

One of Pavelock’s concerns about Hogue is that the Nassau Teachers Association endorsed her, though in his endorsement he refers to FEA, the Florida Education Association.

“During the campaign, the FEA sent candidates two questionnaires, one specifically concerning a list of Governor DeSantis’s policies and indicating whether we ‘supported or opposed’ the various positions,” Pavelock wrote. “It is common knowledge that the Teacher’s union strongly opposes Governor DeSantis’s agenda (rejecting CRT, guaranteeing curriculum transparency in classrooms, and rejecting lockdowns, among others).” 

He also dismissed the idea that affordable housing for educators should be a priority.

“During the FEA candidate forum, Mrs. Hogue stated, ‘I am going to start with educators because that is my top priority,’” Pavelock wrote. “Mrs. Hogue has already begun promoting NEA agenda items, calling for a practice known as ‘inclusionary zoning,’ subsidized housing for educators, which amounts to social engineering.” 

It should be noted Hogue’s discussions about housing affordability isn’t unique to her or to advocates for teachers. Nassau County’s standard of living far outpaces the incomes of many people who work in the county, including teachers. 

Housing was a discussion earlier this year as Board members tried to figure out how to recruit and retain personnel and talked about work the Nassau County Chamber of Commerce pursued on the issue.

Deonas, Pavelock said, “has agreed to advocate for several of the issues at my campaign’s heart.”

Pavelock’s campaign priorities were eliminating School Board members’ compensation and benefits, implementing new school safety procedures, and teaching personal finance and reemphasize social studies and civics. He said in a campaign statement that he’s “extremely passionate about school safety and financial literacy,” and he’s a proponent of expanding career technical education.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFed attacks inflation with another big hike, expects more

nextEmail insights: More California love from Ron DeSantis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories