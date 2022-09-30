Overwatch Foundation to deploy Hurricane Ian relief teams, deliver supplies to Florida

The Overwatch Foundation is launching a Hurricane Ian relief fund to raise $10,000 for baby food, canned food, diapers, water, first aid kits and other necessities for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian.

The group will personally deliver items purchased with funds raised.

The Overwatch Foundation provides relief and support to victims of natural disasters, using support from former military special operators and other military veterans to provide humanitarian support to communities in need.

The group delivered critical supplies last August to those affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. The team also assisted with evacuating individuals trapped in homes following the storm.

The team is currently working with contacts in Florida to determine need and establish a plan for how best to assist in recovery efforts.

The Overwatch Foundation is now collecting funds for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Individuals wishing to contribute can do so here.