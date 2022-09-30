September 30, 2022
Overwatch Foundation to deploy Hurricane Ian relief teams, deliver supplies to Florida
Yet another in a long history of St. Augustine flooding. Image via @LewTurner/Twitter.

Lew turner
The group is planning to raise $10K for supplies.

The Overwatch Foundation is launching a Hurricane Ian relief fund to raise $10,000 for baby food, canned food, diapers, water, first aid kits and other necessities for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian.

The group will personally deliver items purchased with funds raised.

The Overwatch Foundation provides relief and support to victims of natural disasters, using support from former military special operators and other military veterans to provide humanitarian support to communities in need.

The group delivered critical supplies last August to those affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. The team also assisted with evacuating individuals trapped in homes following the storm.

The team is currently working with contacts in Florida to determine need and establish a plan for how best to assist in recovery efforts.

The Overwatch Foundation is now collecting funds for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Individuals wishing to contribute can do so here.

