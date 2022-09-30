Humane Society of Naples is ensuring displaced pets remain safe and cared for

The Humane Society of Naples (HSN) is hard at work saving animals impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The group’s main shelter at 370 Airport-Pulling Road in Naples did not sustain damage and maintained both power and internet throughout the storm, putting them in an ideal situation to help displaced pets in affected areas.

“We are incredibly fortunate that our locations sustained no structural damage, allowing our team to get to work supporting those in need,” said Humane Society Naples CEO Sarah Baeckler. “HSN is strong, resilient and we are prepared to assist our partners and community members in need as we begin the long road to recovery.”

So far, the group has successfully moved 80 dogs and 80 cats from the Gulf Coast Humane Society, which was badly damaged, and is working with partners to transport those animals to other available shelters to ensure capacity at the Naples facility for other animals in need. Of those, 40 have already been transported.

Humane Society Naples partnered with Collier County Domestic Animal Services on Sept. 27 to send nearly 75 cats and kittens to the Charleston Animal Society. HSN staff assisted at the DAS location, microchipping and providing veterinary assessments to ensure the cats and kittens were adoption-ready once they arrived in South Carolina. In preparation for Hurricane Ian’s arrival in South Carolina, the cats were transferred to 10 different shelters across the state.

Additionally, HSN is working with multiple partners from across the country, such as PAWS Chicago and Brandywine Village SPCA, to transport animals to safe locations. These efforts not only include animals at HSN, but animals at impacted partner organizations. HSN is also prepared to distribute much-needed pet supplies to community members in need, thanks to a partnership with Big Dogs Rescue.

The no-kill shelter accepts animals whose owners must surrender them for various reasons, including the effects of being displaced from damaged or lost homes. They also provide a crisis boarding program that allows pet owners to house pets safely during a crisis and, in most cases, reunite pets with their humans once the crisis has passed.

The Humane Society of Naples also provides pet supplies to people in need, including pet food, bedding and crates.

The shelter is not open for adoptions until Tuesday, but Humane Society officials said many pets will be looking for forever homes. Foster families will also be needed to help address an influx of displaced animals.

The shelter is in need of donations. Monetary donations can be given on their website. The main shelter on Airport-Pulling Road is also open and staffed and can accept donations. Most-needed items include pet food in unopened, sealed containers, bedding (towels, sheets and blankets) and pet crates.

“HSN is committed to making sure no animal suffers because of this terrible storm,” Baeckler said. “But we need the community’s help to provide these critical services. We know there are animals and their families with tremendous needs due to the devastation of Hurricane Ian.”

Those interested in fostering a pet can find information on the Humane Society website if they have internet access. For those without internet, information can be obtained by calling the shelter’s main line at 239-643-1555. Officials caution that because so many staff and volunteers are working to safely find and relocate displaced animals, it may take some time to receive a callback.