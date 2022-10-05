October 5, 2022
Email insights: Democrats dog Gov. DeSantis for ‘insurrectionist’ interview
Gov. DeSantis isn't just doing normal press conferences during storm recovery.

A.G. Gancarski October 5, 2022

DeSantis st aug
DeSantis told the reporter 'regime media' wanted Ian to hit Tampa directly.

The Florida Democratic Party is speaking out in the wake of an exclusive interview between Gov. Ron DeSantis and a conservative publisher.

DeSantis spoke this week to Brendan Leslie of Florida’s Voice, a four-minute conversation denounced by the Democrats as an “exclusive interview to a Jan. 6th insurrectionist.”

“If Ron DeSantis thinks politics have no place amidst hurricane recovery, then why on earth is he using now of all times to give an exclusive interview on the ground in hurricane-ravaged Cape Coral to an extremist who stormed the Capitol on January 6th? That is pure political theater — but apparently that’s OK when DeSantis does it,” said Florida Democratic Party spokesperson Travis Reuther.

The Democrats note that “during the interview, Leslie was openly wearing a shirt featuring the logo of the Three Percenters, a far-right extremist group with heavy ties to the Capitol insurrection.”

However, Leslie does not seem to have gone as far as many fellow Donald Trump supporters and provocateurs who roamed the Capitol and disrupted the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Leslie told a Florida media outlet that he was in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, and they reported that he “was among that group who forced a lockdown at the Capitol but he says he was inside only to document the chaos.”

Leslie’s exclusive interview with DeSantis was brief, but it was not without its memorable moments.

The Governor famously claimed that media members were eager to see Tampa take the full force of Hurricane Ian’s fury.

“Quite frankly, you have national regime media that … wanted to see Tampa, because they thought that would be worse for Florida. That’s how these people think,” DeSantis said, in an interview publicized Tuesday morning.

“They don’t care about the people of this state. They don’t care about the people of this community. They want to use storms and destruction from storms as a way to advance their agenda. And they don’t care what destruction’s in their wake. They don’t care about the lives here. If they can use it to pursue their political agenda, they will do it,” DeSantis asserted, without explaining what agenda could be served by a storm striking a major population center.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

