Last Call for 10.10.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Ballard Partners is out with four new podcast episodes breaking down today’s most pressing topics with four Florida greats.

The dominant government relations firm released its first four episodes of “13th and Park” last month, featuring guests such as Larry Sabato and Marc Caputo. In their follow-up batch, partners Adam Goodman and Justin Sayfie bring on Florida men and women U.S. Rep. Maria Salazar, former FEMA Director Craig Fugate, New York Times Reporter Mike Bender and former U.S. Rep. Robert Wexler.

In the first new episode, Wexler — a South Florida Democrat who is now the Managing Partner of Ballard’s Washington Office — offers his geopolitical insights, which he honed in Congress. Together, they talk about the new dynamics affecting peace in the Middle East, Russia’s war in Ukraine, a more aggressive China and the possibility of a nuclear Iran.

Next, Goodman and Sayfie sit down with Fugate to discuss the lessons learned from Hurricane Ian and the path forward for the nation’s response to devastating storms.

“There’s going to be things that are not going to be easy, and there’s things that are not going to be pleasant, but it’s going to be required if we’re going to stay ahead of these increasingly impactful, devastating types of storms,” Fugate says.

After that comes their discussion with Salazar, who explains why Latin voters in the U.S. are having a profound impact on American politics. The former journalist turned Congresswoman also offers her take on what democracy is all about.

Finally, Bender, who did time in Tallahassee on his path to Washington and the White House, breaks down the field of play in key states this Midterm cycle, with special attention placed on Arizona. Goodman, Sayfie and Bender explore the possibility that the election will be a referendum on former President Donald Trump and how recent developments — including Georgia Republican Senatorial nominee Herschel Walker’s abortion scandal — affect Trump’s willingness to invest in state races.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“He was there to pick me off of the ground when I literally could not stand.”

— First Lady Casey DeSantis in an emotional re-election ad for her husband.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights