Poll: ‘None of the above’ front runner in Jax mayoral race

A new poll of the Jacksonville mayoral race shows that nearly half the voters don’t know who they like yet.

A survey released Monday by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab shows that a full 47% of poll respondents either don’t know who they are backing or refused to answer the question.

No candidate even has half that support. Democrat Donna Deegan, with 22%, is the only one of the nine filed candidates even to broach double digit support. The second-place Democrat, state Sen. Audrey Gibson, is far back, with just 6% backing.

Deegan was alone among candidates in scoring “wins” over None of the Above among key demographics. Deegan took 43% of Democrats and 36% of Black voters, which gave her outright wins among both groups.

Republican Daniel Davis, the strongest fundraiser in the race with more than $4.13 million cash on hand in his political committee and $316,400 to his campaign account, is the leading Republican. He has just 7% support, one point above City Council member LeAnna Cumber (who has nearly $2.75 million on hand herself), and three points above City Council member Al Ferraro, who has a little less than a quarter million dollars on hand.

A full 53% of Republican respondents preferred None of the Above, despite having three political veterans in the race. But that was a smaller percentage than the 58% of NPA voters who wanted someone else.

Minor candidates also had some support in the survey, another suggestion of a fragmented field. NPA Omega Allen and Democrat Theresa Ann Richardson each got 3% support, while Republican Frankie Keasler, Jr. and NPA Darcy Richardson each got 1% support.

UNF’s pollster said to expect more fluidity as the first election approaches.

“The mayoral election isn’t until March of next year so these numbers will change significantly over the next five months,” stated Michael Binder. “Donna Deegan seems to have maintained a comfortable lead since earlier this year, but with a whopping 47% who don’t know—53% of registered Republicans—it is still anyone’s race.”