Rick Scott doesn’t think ‘Rescue America’ plan hurts Republicans

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott continues to take flak for his suite of policy proposals billed as the “12-point plan to rescue America.” But he doesn’t worry that it’s been a drag on Republicans.

During a panel interview on Wednesday’s episode of Mornings with Maria, Scott sidestepped the question from Fox Business interviewer Dagen McDowell about his plan giving Democrats from Joe Biden on down “ammunition” to attack Republicans.

“They do it every time,” Scott said. “Every election cycle, they do the same thing. They say Republicans are going to cut Medicare and Social Security. They do it whether you have a plan or not.”

During his Florida swing Tuesday, Biden again called attention to Scott’s proposal for reviews of entitlement programs to assess their viability.

“I came to Florida today to talk about two very, very, very important programs,” Biden said in Hallandale Beach, as reported by CNN. “A great deal of people in the state are going to be affected, and they’re under siege by our Republican friends.”

The plan to “rescue America” has been panned inside the Republican caucus, notably by Leader Mitch McConnell, who said that Scott’s proposals would not merit legislative consideration in a McConnell-led Senate.

The public split over Scott’s plan preceded the Kentucky Republican’s ongoing doubts that Republicans have more than a 50/50 shot at taking back the Senate due to questionable candidates in certain races.

Scott addressed the schism with McConnell in the same Fox Business interview, being asked about certain Senate races.

“We’re in New Hampshire, we’re in Arizona, where other people didn’t go,” Scott said of the National Republican Senatorial Committee offering support for candidates McConnell may have not picked himself.

Suggestions continue to recur that Scott may be eyeing McConnell’s post. Former President Donald Trump has reportedly urged Scott to make a play. McConnell says he has the votes to survive any such challenge, from Scott or anyone else.

Scott is coy about a potential run.

“I don’t have a plan to do that right now. The election is generally one week after this election, so we’ll see what happens,” Scott said Tuesday on the New Hampshire Today radio show, when asked directly if he intended to challenge the Kentucky Republican’s standing to possibly become Majority Leader if Republicans regain Senate control.

At least some first-time candidates are willing to envision a post-McConnell era. Ohio’s J.D. Vance said during a town hall Tuesday that if McConnell is the only Republican candidate “that makes it a very easy decision.”

“We’ll see what happens when I get to Washington,” Vance added.