Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.2.22

Most voters nationwide support stricter gun laws, and Florida is no exception.

According to a new poll from Team Friday and ThinkNow, five out of six registered voters in the Sunshine State say they would support tougher gun laws.

At 83%, Florida voters’ support for gun control measures outstrips that of more liberal states such as California and New York, both of which registered at 78% in the poll.

The only high-population state where voters were more amenable to new gun restrictions is Texas, a traditionally red state where, according to CBS News, 45.7% of adults either own a gun or live with someone who does.

Of all the gun control measures floated in the poll, universal background checks were the most popular. They are supported by 64% of Democrats, 65% of Republicans, and 83% of independent voters.

Bipartisan majorities also said they were in favor of red flag laws, raising the minimum age for gun purchases to 21, and requiring licensure to carry a concealed firearm.

Fewer than half of voters said they believed that owning a gun would make them safer. At 47%, non-Hispanic White voters were more likely than any other group to say so, with other blocs significantly less amenable to the safety argument — just 39% of Hispanic voters said they’d feel safer owning a gun than not.

Overall, millennials were more likely to say that gun ownership makes a positive impact on personal safety, with 54% of White millennials and the same number of Black millennials agreeing with that statement. They were joined by 36% of Hispanic millennials and 35% of Asian millennials.

But that belief coexists with broad support for tougher gun laws, which are desired by 62% of millennial women and 64% of Millennial men.

At 52%, non-Hispanic White millennials were the least supportive, but they were buoyed by more than 70% of their Hispanic, Asian and Black peers.

FITCon 2022 is two weeks away.

The conference promises two days packed with panels and policy discussions relevant to the state’s cable and internet services providers as well as the many businesses that rely on the services they provide.

The first day of the event will feature discussions on the American Connectivity Program to boost broadband access, and obstacles facing policymakers and the industry.

Topics include how to advance women in the industry, what’s on the horizon for rural broadband and low-cost connectivity, and a panel titled “The Evolving Media Marketplace: Cable, Streaming, Fast Channels & Partnerships Abound.”

The second day will feature a panel discussion with state Reps. Fred Hawkins and Dan Daley on “Bridging the Digital Divide” in Florida. It will cover past, present and future efforts in the state Legislature to connect every home and business in Florida.

FITCon 2022 will be held Nov. 17-18 at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal in Orlando. Registration is open.

Spotted — Adam Giery of Strategos Group in Entrepreneur magazine’s “Top 10 Management Consulting Entrepreneurs to Watch In 2023.” Giery’s “secret sauce,” they write, might just be his innate ability to pair creativity with execution. His vision evolved Strategos into a national education management consultancy … his community engagement and investment portfolio reflect his style — organizations driving impact.

A few other items which crossed my radar:

🧯 — At least 9 Midterm candidates attended the Jan. 6 rally: FiveThirtyEight scoured its database to identify candidates on this year’s Midterm ballot who attended the Jan. 6 rally in Washington D.C. that ultimately devolved into chaos and a historic breach of the Capitol. None are reported from Florida. Three candidates are from New York, all in congressional districts. Also represented are Congressional candidates in Ohio, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Arizona, a gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania and a U.S. Senate candidate in Oregon. Only Derrick Van Orden, who is running in Wisconsin’s 3rd District, is expected to be competitive.

🚘— Top Democrats are playing backseat driver: As the party braces for what could be a brutal Midterm Election, many top Democrats are criticizing the party for not honing a cohesive message to voters, The New York Times reports. While Republicans have been laser-focused on the economy, Democrats have bounced between several issues. But those expressing doubt aren’t on the same page about what should have been done differently other than crafting a better economic message and being more effective with their congressional majority over the past two years.

🤐 — Non-response bias is back: In 2020, polls underestimated Donald Trump in a phenomenon largely attributed to nonresponse bias, whereby Trump supporters were less likely to respond to surveys than Joe Biden’s supporters. Now, as Nate Cohn speculates in his latest “The Tilt” newsletter, it appears to be back, with the latest Times/Sienna polls showing Democrats were 28% more likely to respond than Republicans, a number that exceeds the same trend in 2020. While weighting for demographics and ensuring an adequate number of responses from different parties, it still means more Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters might be indicating support for Democrats and liberal issues than is accurately represented overall. It may not lead to an overperformance in polls for Democrats, but it could. Read more here.

🌨 — The cold reality awaiting Elon Musk: Now that the famous, or infamous, Tesla founder owns Twitter, The Atlantic posits that he’s in for some harsh reality as he’s forced to navigate regulatory framework not just in the U.S., but across the globe. For starters, he responded to a tweet Friday asking if he’d help fight back against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “online censorship bill.” His answer: “First I’ve heard.” That bill would increase government control over online content, something Musk seems to oppose. And as The Atlantic notes, “nobody, not even Musk, is above the law.” Read more here.

—@JeanetteNunezFL: Sorry @FlaDems, but Biden’s visit to the Free State of Florida does nothing but remind voters of your radical policies and disastrous failures.

—@GovGoneWild: Let’s be clear. The ONLY reason why @JoeBiden is in Miami is because they’re on the verge of losing a Dem stronghold that went for Hillary (Clinton) by 24pts in 2016. It’s not about winning FL. It’s about losing a solid blue county to @RonDeSantisFL.

Tweet, tweet:

No she isn’t @BetteMidler. Sending money to that race is roughly as useful this cycle as sending it to me to buy beer. Send it to races that matter if you are looking to donate. https://t.co/0gqlJQmMLU — Steve Schale 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@steveschale) November 1, 2022

—@ElectionSmith: As of this morning, over 1.2k Florida voters have returned a VBM ballot that has a “voter caused error,” over 5k have a return VBM ballot envelope with a missing signature, and over 9k have a return envelope flagged with a mismatched signature.

Tweet, tweet:

Every time i get viciously harangued for having the temerity to support a party, issue or opponent that some of my (I’m sure very stable and normal) followers are against. Cries of “i used to like you but F You” etc. I remember this scene in Mad Men. And smile 😊 pic.twitter.com/XeDIlr1QEr — Shep Rose (@ShepRose) November 1, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

This is an extraordinary order from Judge Howard denying Jacksonville's motion to stay her injunction against the City Council map. https://t.co/yZSCDzuwhc pic.twitter.com/8Kyyaqa4Yv — Andrew Pantazi (@apantazi) November 1, 2022

—@CFernandezFL: Some of you are like “I’ll never pay for Twitter” while your credit card gets charged for that Paramount+ account you never use.

—@MicheleforFL: Welp, friends!! Christmas time is officially here!! The tree goes up tomorrow!!

“‘He’s a man of his word’: Joe Biden rallies for Florida Democrats despite signs of red wave” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Biden’s visit to the state Tuesday, his third trip since becoming President, comes after more than 3 million voters have already cast ballots, with more Republicans voting early than Democrats. Biden’s message — a warning that Republican control of Congress will jeopardize Social Security and Medicare — is tailored to the state, where older voters play a pivotal role in elections. But it’s different from the closing message of Florida Democrats, who have focused primarily on abortion and gun control.

Charlie Crist insists Biden’s visit isn’t coming too late, contending the “great unknown” in this year’s election is the women’s vote, especially in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to repeal Roe v. Wade.

“Getting out the base is critical, and no one is better than doing that than the President,” Crist said.

Republicans have a significant financial advantage in the state. DeSantis has more than $94 million unspent while Crist has more than $4 million, though Rep. Val Demings has routinely outraised Sen. Marco Rubio.

Fernand Amandi, a Democratic pollster based in South Florida, said Biden’s two earlier trips — which came after the Surfside condominium collapse and Hurricane Ian — were “well-received” moments where he was able to pledge federal aid.

“At this point, any help should be welcomed and received by Florida Democrats, particularly when it’s the Democratic president of the United States,” Amandi said.

—”Biden verbally fumbles, twice, during campaign trip in Florida” via Peter Baker of The New York Times

“Biden drags Ron DeSantis: ‘Donald Trump incarnate’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A report from a reception for Democratic candidate Crist found an unfiltered Biden denouncing DeSantis directly. “Charlie is running against Donald Trump incarnate. This guy doesn’t fit any of the categories I talked about. The way he deals, the way he denies,” Biden said. “I always say democracy is on the ballot. I really mean it.” “The rest of the world is looking at us, Charlie. They’re looking at us,” Biden said, adding that it “is really important that a state the size of Florida … comes down on the right side of history.”

“Marco Rubio: Biden’s Florida trip a reminder of problems under Democrats” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — According to Rubio, Biden’s stop in the Sunshine State should instead remind voters of the nation’s ongoing problems. “We welcome him coming to Florida,” Rubio told America Reports. “For us, it’s a reminder of what we have been telling people the entire campaign, and that is Joe Biden and the Democrats control the White House, the House and the Senate for 22 months, and what they have produced for our country is inflation, runaway immigration, crime problems around the country. And obviously, they have to answer for that. So, people have a choice. If you want to leave these people in charge of our government, then obviously you’ll welcome Joe Biden and you’ll want him to be here.”

DeSantis vows to ‘keep Florida free’ in new ad — DeSantis’ re-election campaign released an ad featuring Floridians from across the state wearing DeSantis gear and holding signs praising the Governor for “keeping Florida free.” In the second half of the minutelong ad, DeSantis walks out to a cheering crowd, asking if they are “glad to live in the free state of Florida.” He continues, “We are going to carry this torch of freedom onward because our mission is very simple. We are keeping the state of Florida free.”

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

RPOF puts another $111K into Governor, Cabinet ads — The Republican Party of Florida has booked another round of broadcast ads supporting DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. According to AdImpact, the new flight cost $111,384 and will cover ads running through Election Day in four media markets. It directs $85,819 to the Tampa market, $24,109 to the Orlando market, $1,234 to the Gainesville market and $220 to the West Palm Beach market.

“DeSantis stops at Pensacola’s The Fish House to ask voters to ‘keep Florida free’” via Benjamin Johnson of the Pensacola News Journal — With the Midterm Election seven days away, DeSantis stopped in Pensacola Tuesday, six weeks after Crist, to ask everyone in the GOP stronghold to come out and vote. DeSantis held a speaking event at The Fish House Tuesday afternoon, asking voters to “send a message” to Biden by re-electing the current Governor. The Governor’s speech was preceded by multiple local officials that included Escambia’s District 2 Commissioner-elect Mike Kohler, Rep. Michelle Salzman, Rep. Alex Andrade, and Rep.-elect Joel Rudman.

Charlie Crist raises $1 million following Biden visit — Following a fundraiser and rally with the President on Tuesday, the Crist campaign is reporting a $1 million fundraising haul. That builds on the fundraising momentum Crist built following his debate against DeSantis when he raised $200,000 in a day and hundreds of thousands more over the following days. “Floridians are giving everything they’ve got to defeat Ron DeSantis and bring decency and kindness back to the Sunshine State,” said Crist Communications Director Samantha Ramirez. “Florida is ready for a Governor who will protect a woman’s right to choose, make Florida affordable again, and unite our great state — and that Governor is Charlie Crist.”

Crist makes $36K cable buy — Crist’s campaign spent another $36,421 on cable ads, according to AdImpact. The new buy will run Wednesday through Election Day on networks including Bravo, CNN, ESPN, Fox News, HGTV, MSNBC, TLC and TNT. The full allotment was directed to the Miami media market.

“Latino voters favor DeSantis, Rubio over Democratic opponents, Univision poll shows” via Sergio Bustos of USA Today Network — DeSantis and Sen. Rubio are leading their Democratic opponents with less than a week to go before the Nov. 8 election, according to a new poll of registered Florida Latino voters that included a breakdown of the state’s diverse Latino groups. The poll released Tuesday afternoon also found that Florida’s Latinos viewed the cost of living/inflation (47%) and the cost of health care (24%) as the most prominent issues for Congress and Biden. Other top issues: wages/jobs (23%) and mass shootings/gun safety policy (18%). Abortion, an issue Democratic candidates are pushing hard in Florida and nationwide, fell lower on the list of priorities at 13%.

“Rubio claims Luke Bryan appearance with DeSantis not a ‘political position’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During a Fox News hit, Rubio said the move was not a political act. “I don’t think Luke Bryan was taking a political position. He was in Florida. They just had a storm. The Governor’s in charge of raising that private money to help people who have been damaged by the storm, and he brings him onstage to talk about that,” Rubio said. “I’m glad he’s ignoring all the noise around him. It’s just a bunch of left-wing loons who are going to criticize you every time you say anything nice or do anything nice around a Republican. They want the total destruction, leftists do, of anything that’s Republican.”

Assignment editors — Rep. Demings will campaign with U.S. Reps. Robin Kelly and Lisa Blunt Rochester, Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book and Sen. Janet Cruz on the right to choose: noon, Tampa. Location upon RSVP at [email protected].

“Rebekah Jones misrepresents findings of state investigation in Instagram post” via Sarta Swann of PolitiFact — Democratic congressional candidate Jones recently shared a document on Instagram misrepresenting the findings of an investigation into a whistleblower complaint she filed in 2020 over COVID-19 data. In September, a Commission concluded its investigation into the matter, saying it did not find “reasonable cause” that the health department subjected Jones to unlawful whistleblower retaliation. On Oct. 26, Jones shared a photo of the Commission’s report on her Instagram account that told a different story. In her version, the Commission said she “demonstrated” a violation of Florida’s whistleblower law; but the state Commission didn’t go that far. However, the word ‘demonstrated’ does not appear in the state’s version of the document.

“Neal Dunn maintains significant cash advantage over Al Lawson” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Despite Florida picking up a seat after the 2020 Census, a controversial redistricting process that pits two members of the delegation against one another for the same seat. U.S. Reps. Dunn and Lawson were both elected in 2016 after a court-led redistricting shift offered both men opportunities to win seats. The two are now doing battle in Florida’s 2nd Congressional District. But based on fundraising, Dunn holds a significant advantage heading into the final stretch of the CD 2 race. He reported $519,857 in cash-on-hand, as compared to Lawson’s $212,232 for the last days of the campaign, as of Oct. 19.

“Maria Elvira Salazar holds major resource advantage over Annette Taddeo” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Salazar may still be Florida’s most at-risk congressional Representative. But heading into the final stretch of the Midterms, she holds a substantial edge on Taddeo in dollars to spend. In Florida’s 27th Congressional District, Salazar faces a well-financed foe in Taddeo, a Miami state Senator. But Salazar still has raised a total of $5,071,422 as she seeks a second term two years after ousting Donna Shalala. Salazar has burned through most of that, but still holds $734,948 in cash.

Salazar adds six figures to broadcast — Republican Salazar boosted the current broadcast flight in Florida’s 27th Congressional District with another $119,780. The reinforcements bring the overall spend to $378,005 for a flight that started Tuesday and continues through Election Day. The ads are airing in the Miami media market.

— 2022: LEGISLATIVE —

“Pair of Loranne Ausley ads flag Corey Simon as an absentee” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — With seven days until Election Day, Democratic Sen. Ausley has two new ads criticizing Republican challenger Simon for not “showing up” for Senate District 3. The first ad, “Show Up,” features Mutaqee Akbar, a community leader and president of the NAACP Tallahassee Branch who slammed Simon on social media last month for ghosting a candidate forum he helped host. The second ad, “Van,” shows a van driving the rural roads of North Florida and Ausley meeting with voters. The candidate again says she will travel to the district to meet and listen to voters across the widest State Senate district in Florida. While the district is centered in Tallahassee, where both candidates reside, SD 3 spans 13 counties: Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

— and —

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“Can a Democrat unseat ‘Latinas for Trump’ founder in state Senate? It’s an uphill climb” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — Florida Democrats’ effort to unseat Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia hit a snag in June when Rep. Michael Grieco dropped out of the race, forcing the party to find a new challenger to take on the Cuban American Miami native and founder of “Latinas for Trump.” The party quickly landed on Raquel Pacheco, a small-business owner who has twice run unsuccessfully for the Miami Beach City Commission. Pacheco, who owns a translation company and is the former president of local advocacy group Miami Beach United, hopes to represent a redrawn Senate District 36 that includes Miami Beach south of 41st Street, a large swath of the city of Miami, parts of Coral Gables and a western portion of Miami-Dade County.

Assignment editors — Senate Democratic Leader Book joins Sens. Cruz and Jason Pizzo, Rep. Michele Rayner, and candidate Eunic Ortiz for the Senate Victory’s first-ever statewide bus tour — the ‘Florida Freedom Tour’ — to energize Democratic, Independent, and moderate Republican voters. Also on the tour are U.S. Reps. Demings, Cathy Castor, Kelly, Rochester, and Darren Soto: 8 a.m., Jan Platt Library, 3910 S Manhattan Ave., Tampa; 9:30 a.m., Arco Iris, 4001 N Habana Ave., Tampa; 11 a.m., Jimmy B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W Bearss Ave., Tampa; noon, pro-choice news conference, law offices of Dale Swope, 1234 E 5th Ave., Tampa; 1:20 p.m., canvassing with Ortiz, St. Petersburg; 4 p.m., Vote Blue BBQ & Living History Celebration, West Tampa Library, 2312 W. Union Street. RSVP with Claire VanSusteren — Senate Victory, (352) 281-9056 or Nicholas Hessing — Senate Victory, (954) 592-2370.

Toby Overdorf drops new ad in HD 85 — Republican Rep. Overdorf has launched a new ad as he seeks re-election in House District 85. The spot, titled “Hurting,” blasts Biden as someone who “doesn’t get it” and highlights state-level actions. “Inflation and higher prices are hurting everyone. And failing to secure the border has created a human trafficking crisis,” Overdorf says in the ad. “In Florida, we’re fighting back. We cut taxes, funded job training, gave more funding to stop human traffickers and invested billions in cleaner water.” He closes by saying “Let’s make America Florida.”

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“When DeSantis turned down Jill Biden” via Alex Thompson and Gary Fineout of POLITICO — In February, when the First Lady visited the Moffitt Cancer Center, her office invited DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential rival, to attend. The center was where DeSantis’ wife Casey had recently been treated for breast cancer, an experience she has talked about on the campaign trail this fall. The Governor declined. An official in DeSantis’ office wrote back: “thank you for the invitation. Unfortunately, the Governor is unable to join.” The First Lady visited the center on Feb. 18 with Dr. Ned Sharpless, the head of the National Cancer Institute. It was her second cancer-related event in the state. The Bidens have also discovered that even something as unobjectionable as fighting cancer has not been immune from politics in 2022.

“DeSantis appeals ruling demanding phone logs on Martha’s Vineyard flights” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — DeSantis will fight a ruling that he must turn over communications about flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Leon Circuit Judge Lee Marsh last week ordered the DeSantis administration to provide all records to the Florida Center for Government Accountability. But filing a notice of appeal with the 1st District Court of Appeal triggers a 48-hour stay on the ruling, delaying the need to comply with a Nov. 14 deadline. Already, the promise of any provided records need not be met before the Nov. 8 General Election, where DeSantis is running for re-election against Crist.

What Paul Renner is reading — “Republicans plan surge of attacks on ‘woke’ investing after the Midterms” via Jordan Wolman of POLITICO — The country’s largest financial firms are bracing for a fresh wave of attacks on their sustainable investing efforts after the Midterm Elections. The biggest push to discourage banks and asset managers from considering environmental, social and governance factors in making financial decisions will continue to come from GOP state officials who have been cutting business ties with firms they say are discriminating against fossil fuel companies in service to a “woke” agenda. “This is going to escalate,” said West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore, a Republican leading a coalition of 15 state treasurers working to punish financial firms they say are boycotting fossil fuels.

“Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse chosen as 13th UF president in unanimous vote of trustees” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — The University of Florida’s board of trustees voted unanimously to name Sasse after weeks of growing criticism over his views on LGBTQ issues and a national search conducted largely in secret. Sasse, whose name emerged in early October as the sole finalist for the job, became the subject of protests and calls for action. The trustees’ vote followed an impassioned opening statement by Sasse, who emphasized the university’s role in preparing students for a work world altered by “scary disruption” but one that presented “magnificent opportunity” for UF. Sasse faced 10 speakers voicing their concerns over political influence on the university, the senator’s track record on LGBTQ issues and the lack of public involvement in the presidential search.

“Which nursing homes are Gold Seal worthy? Panel meets to discuss applicants” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Six Florida nursing homes are vying for “Gold Seal” status. Two of the applicants, Village on the Green in Longwood and Mayflower Health Care Center in Winter Park, are submitting initial applications. Village on The Green was cited with several deficiencies in a summer re-licensure survey. The facility failed to provide necessary care to two patients; failed to prevent a decrease in range of motion for two residents; didn’t maintain all its survey results for the last three years for the public to review; and failed to ensure that the food was kept at proper holding temperatures.

Haven’t these people suffered enough — “Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline Hurricane Ian benefit concert in SW Florida” via Florida Politics — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Lynyrd Skynyrd is headlining a Hurricane Ian Benefit Concert at Hertz Arena in Estero Dec. 1, the band announced Tuesday. The concert will also feature performers Ira Dean, Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line, Tracy Lawrence and Ted Nugent. Naples resident Jim Breuer is hosting the event. The benefit is expected to feature additional performers, to be announced in the coming weeks. Proceeds from the event will benefit disaster relief efforts through Volunteer Florida and the Community Foundation of Southwest Florida.

“Naples City Council won’t seek any immediate changes to home construction rules post-Ian” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — After an outpouring of opposition, the City Council won’t make any immediate changes to the construction rules for homes in Naples. On Monday, Council pushed the pause button on proposals to increase limits on building area, as well as lot coverage — as a way to protect the city’s charm. Lot coverage refers to how much of a lot can be covered by structures, from porches to lanais. The controversial changes were directed primarily at single-family homes, to reduce the footprint of concrete and promote more green space in neighborhoods and communities. The adjustments under consideration brought out a standing-room-only crowd of more than 100.

“Sarasota County teachers overcome damage, displacement from Hurricane Ian to teach” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — While she plans her lessons, Sandee Coward also is trying to plan where she’s going to live. Like many other south Sarasota County teachers, the 59-year-old Reading Recovery teacher at Atwater Elementary in North Port found herself displaced after Hurricane Ian. As the school district looked to get its more than 40,000 students back to learning, teachers like Coward returned to the classroom while also trying to navigate life after the storm. Despite the damage and stress, she came back to work because serving students was a reprieve. “It’s my saving grace,” Coward said.

“Englewood Water District reviews storm damage, response” via Steve Reilly of the Englewood Sun — Whether they’ll get praise for the recovery after Hurricane Ian or buried with complaints, Englewood Water District officials expect a large crowd at its board meeting Thursday. To accommodate a large crowd, possibly 60 or more people, the district’s elected supervisors will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Westcoast Church, 240 Pine St. The meeting will be the board’s first since the hurricane. District Administrator Ray Burroughs said he intends to show two videos that reflect all the district dealt with in the wake of Ian. A second video will focus on what’s involved in the production of potable water and wastewater treatment. The district is still quantifying the damage it sustained from Ian.

“Rick Scott says he has no ‘plan’ to challenge Mitch McConnell” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — U.S. Sen. Scott continues to downplay rumblings of a rumored challenge to Senate Minority Leader McConnell for leadership of Senate Republicans. “I don’t have a plan to do that right now. The election is generally one week after this election, so we’ll see what happens,” Scott said when asked directly if he intended to challenge McConnell’s standing to possibly become Majority Leader if Republicans regain Senate control. Scott, who Chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has not endorsed McConnell despite multiple opportunities to do that for months. He insists that while he has a “good working relationship” with McConnell, it’s simply too early to commit.

“Capitol Police seek more security for lawmakers after Paul Pelosi attack” via Natalie Andrews and Jim Carlton of The Wall Street Journal — The U.S. Capitol Police said it would seek further resources to protect lawmakers in the wake of the attack against Paul Pelosi, the husband of the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at their home in San Francisco. Chief Tom Manger didn’t give specifics for the added security measures he was seeking, citing security concerns “We believe today’s political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for Members of Congress,” he said. “This plan would include an emphasis on adding redundancies to the measures that are already in place for congressional leadership.” The department has struggled to retain officers since the attack on the Capitol. Manger said the department is on track to hire nearly 280 officers by the end of the year.

“Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily delays release of Trump tax records” via Robert Barnes of The Washington Post — U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts temporarily halted the release of Trump’s tax records to a congressional committee and called for more briefing in the case. Without the Court’s intervention, the Treasury Department could have handed over the documents to the House Ways and Means Committee as early as Thursday. Roberts’s action seems intended to give the full Court more time to consider the issue. But time is not on the side of the Democrats who run the committee. If the party loses control in next week’s Midterm Elections, as polling suggests, demand for the records surely will expire in January, when the new Congress is sworn in and control of the committee would change hands.

“Supreme Court clears path for Lindsey Graham testimony” via Michael Macagnone of Roll Call — U.S. Sen. Graham will be required to testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating the effort to overturn Trump’s loss in the state after the Supreme Court declined to intervene Tuesday. Graham has fought the subpoena for months, arguing it would infringe his constitutional protections against being asked about “Speech or Debate” as a member of Congress who also was the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time. The South Carolina Republican made an emergency request to the Supreme Court on Oct. 21 that sought to pause the enforcement of the subpoena as he appealed lower court orders. The justices denied that in an unsigned one-page order Tuesday that had no noted dissents.

“Jan. 6 panel interviews Secret Service spokesperson over Cassidy Hutchinson testimony” via Jacqueline Alemany and Carol D. Leonnig of The Washington Post — The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection interviewed Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi on Monday, in part focusing on his role in issuing statements that undercut former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony, according to people familiar with the interview. During her live testimony in June, Hutchinson testified that Tony Ornato, the deputy chief of staff who served as a liaison for the Secret Service, told her that Trump tried to wrestle the steering wheel away from the head of his Secret Service detail Robert Engel after his appearance at the “Stop the Steal” rally on the Ellipse. The committee repeatedly asked Guglielmi to walk through how he chose to describe accounts of events on and the agency’s rebuttal of Hutchinson’s account.

“Prosecutors look at Florida election protest as a model for Jan. 6” via Alan Feuer and Michael S. Schmidt of The New York Times — The time was 2018, the setting was southern Florida, and the election in question was for Governor and a hotly contested race that would help determine who controlled the U.S. Senate. Now, four years later, the Justice Department is examining whether the tactics used then served as a model for the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. In recent months, prosecutors overseeing the seditious conspiracy case of five members of the Proud Boys have expanded their investigation to examine the role that Jacob Engels — a Florida Proud Boy who accompanied Roger Stone to Washington for Jan. 6 — played in the 2018 protests, according to a person briefed on the matter.





“New video shows beating of Republican canvasser in Hialeah. He may soon testify in open court” via David Ovalle of the Miami Herald — Prosecutors on Tuesday released video of the beating of a Republican canvasser in Hialeah, as a judge set a hearing that may feature the victim testifying in open court. The clip was released in the case against Javier Lopez, who along with a second man is accused of beating up Christopher Monzon as he canvassed for the Republican Party in East Hialeah on Oct. 23. Lopez and Jonathan Casanova are also accused of siccing two German shepherds on Monzon. The surveillance video from a neighbor’s home is grainy and shot from a distance. It shows two cars, belonging to Lopez and Casanova, parked in front of Lopez’s home.

“Execution is front and center in wake of Parkland shooter’s trial and sentencing” via Hannah Phillips of the Palm Beach Post — The Parkland shooter, who pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the February 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was spared the death penalty by a Broward County jury on Oct. 13. Among that jury summoned to decide whether he should live or die, three jurors voted to spare his life. The verdict angered victims’ family members and has prompted talk of striking jury unanimity from Florida’s sentencing requirements. Legislation making it easier to impose the ultimate sanction is expected to be part of Gov. DeSantis’ package of proposed laws in January if he is re-elected.

—“Families’ hope for Parkland killer: ‘A name on a tombstone no one visits” via Rafael Olmeda and Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

“Student takes prop gun from Jensen Beach High class; others report it as real” via Mauricio La Plante of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Students saw a classmate in a bathroom with a gun tucked in her waistband Tuesday, not knowing it was a prop gun from a theater class at Jensen Beach High School, a school district spokesperson said. The students alerted a school official who alerted the school resource officer about it. Jennifer DeShazo, a spokesperson for Martin County School District, said this is what happened: A student removed the prop gun from a theater class at the Jensen Beach High School campus and tucked it in her waistband. After class, she walked into the bathroom where other students saw her with the prop.

“A controversial Broward fair is back, this time with a new name and new rules” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A year after a controversial fair that aggravated animal activists and was the scene of a shooting, the fair is back this month but with a new name and a slew of new rules. The Fair at Margate will run from Nov. 18 through Dec. 4 at a 17-acre vacant parcel off State Road 7 and Margate Boulevard in Margate with carnival rides, magic and lumberjack shows, acrobatics and motorcycle acts and other “crazy special events,” according to its attorney. Visitors might recall the fair under its old name, Broward County Fair, which recently lost a court order to use the moniker again.

Assignment editors — Rep. Nancy Mace and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez will hold a news conference: 3:15 p.m., the USS Yorktown, lawn next to the parking lot on the north side of the ticketing office. RSVP with Austin McCubbin at (843) 459-3056 or [email protected].

“Miami-Dade Commission votes to expand Urban Development Boundary. Mayor’s veto possible” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Developers secured enough votes Tuesday to expand Miami-Dade County’s Urban Development Boundary to turn farmland into a new commercial complex near Homestead, setting up a potential veto by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The 8-4 vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and Technology District, a proposed 380-acre mix of warehouses, call centers and other commercial uses south of Florida’s Turnpike and north of Moody Drive (Southwest 268th Street). The project drew opposition from environmental groups, farming advocates, environmental regulators, and Rubio, a Republican from West Miami, for its potential to interfere with a federal Everglades restoration project.

“Miami International Boat Show in a fight with Miami-Dade Mayor over manatee safety” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — A dispute over manatee protections could ban nautical test drives at the Miami International Boat Show this winter, with the administration of Mayor Levine Cava saying the event failed to comply with safety rules imposed on the 2022 show. Miami-Dade County Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the Boat Show’s permit at Tuesday’s meeting ahead of the February 2023 event near the Venetian Causeway off downtown Miami. The administration wants test drives — known as “sea trials” — banned around the event’s waterfront location because some of the show’s temporary docks would float over parts of Biscayne Bay designated as manatee habitat.

“Former boxer arrested in Miami in connection with massive cocaine case in New York” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — A former European heavyweight boxer was arrested at Miami International Airport on charges linked to a massive New York drug-trafficking case involving seizures of 22 tons of cocaine worth more than $1 billion — among the largest cocaine confiscations in American history, according to U.S. authorities. Goran Gogic, 43, of Montenegro was taken into custody at MIA Sunday night by federal agents while trying to board a flight to Zurich. He was charged in a federal grand jury indictment with one count of conspiring with others to possess and distribute cocaine found on vessels in the United States between May 2018 and June 2019 and with three counts of violating the federal Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act.

“More than 100 Cuban migrants in several groups arrived in Florida Keys in recent days” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — Since Sunday, more than 100 Cuban migrants have arrived in the Florida Keys, with another landing happening Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. Nine people came ashore in a makeshift boat around 10:30 a.m. on Fat Deer Key in the Middle Keys, said Adam Hoffner, division chief for U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Miami operations. On Monday, Walter Slosar, chief patrol agent for Miami operations, said in a statement on Twitter that agents took 101 people from Cuba into custody who landed in seven separate landings in the Keys since Sunday. Hoffner said there was another Cuban migrant landing late Monday night in the Marquesas.

“Central Florida election leaders warn of voter intimidation” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Central Florida Elections Supervisors vowed Tuesday that any attempts to intimidate voters will not be tolerated as scattered reports of trouble were already coming in. Elections chiefs from Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties gathered at the Orange County office in Orlando. Their main message was to avoid lines, bad weather and other potential problems on Election Day and take advantage of early voting, which lasts until Sunday in Orange, Seminole and Osceola and Saturday in Lake and Volusia. “Who wants to wait, right?” said Seminole Supervisor Chris Anderson. “That’s why you have a fast pass at Disney. … Well, there is no wait. There are no wait times right now at early voting locations.”

“Barbara Girtman focuses on transportation, economy, but District 1 challenger wants spending cuts” via Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Candidates for the District 1 Volusia County Council seat have very different priorities for the role. While the incumbent, Council Vice Chair Girtman, is focused in part on transportation projects, challenger Don Dempsey is focused on trying to reduce taxes and the size of the county government. District 1 includes northwest Volusia County and other western areas. The district includes the city of DeLand’s incorporated areas, “Orange City, DeBary, Lake Helen and Pierson; and unincorporated parts of Astor, DeLeon Springs, Emporia, Seville, Barberville, and surrounding areas,” according to the county’s website. Girtman has raised $49,978.58 for her campaign. Dempsey’s campaign, which has $12,000, is self-funded intentionally, he said.

“It’s Troy Kent versus Ken Smith in Volusia’s County Council District 4 race” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Kent and Smith are going head-to-head in the Nov. 8 General Election in their quest to take over the District 4 Volusia County Council seat. Kent and Smith were the victors in the four-person August Primary race for District 4. Smith finished on top with 30.85% of votes, and Kent was right behind him with 30.17% of votes. The winner on Nov. 8 will be sworn into office in January for the Council position, which pays $47,797 annually. Heather Post is the current District 4 Council representative, but she decided not to seek re-election. Council terms are normally four years, but the District 4 candidates are competing for a two-year term this election because of redistricting.

“Lake Mary candidates for Mayor, City Commission oppose longtime incumbents” via Caroline Brauchler of the Orlando Sentinel — After serving the city of Lake Mary unopposed for many years, the longtime Mayor and one City Commissioner will face off against opponents in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Mayor David Mealor has served two stints since 1996, with a collective 18 years in the mayoral office. He is opposed for the first time in 12 years by Robert Bagley, a new politician and experienced businessperson. On the City Commission, Sidney Miller is attempting to remain in Seat 3, which he has held since 2016. His opponent, Kristina Renteria, hopes to oust Miller before he reaches another term. Mayor and City Commission elections are nonpartisan.

“St. Cloud City Council: Candidates differ on growth management plans” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — St. Cloud voters will select two members of the City Council when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Seat 4 candidates Ken Gilbert and Tom Lord are running to fill a post currently held by Council member Dave Askew, who is not running for re-election after serving a four-year term. Similarly, Seat 5 candidates Shawn Fletcher and Jeffrey Rivera are competing for Keith Trace’s current position as he is also not running for re-election after serving one term. Nonpartisan City Council members oversee adopting budgets, policies and approving ordinances, purchases, contracts and agreements. The City Council members can serve two four-year terms to represent their constituents with no specified districts.

“Commissioner Vanessa Baugh settles Lakewood Ranch COVID-19 pop-up clinic ethics case” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Manatee County Commissioner Baugh settled an ethics case over her involvement in planning a pop-up vaccine clinic that only served residents of Lakewood Ranch. The Florida Commission on Ethics found probable cause in December that Baugh abused her office when she organized the pop-up vaccine clinic. Baugh’s settlement went public on Monday, just a day ahead of the scheduled public hearing on the matter. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Baugh told the Herald-Tribune that the case was settled a couple of weeks ago, but she preferred not to reveal the terms until after the Ethics Commission and DeSantis reviewed and signed the final settlement agreement. No exact timetable has been set for the next steps, Baugh said.

“District 2 race for Collier County Commission features two entrepreneurial-minded candidates” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — A Democrat and a Republican are running to replace Collier County Commissioner Andy Solis in District 2. After winning in his GOP Primary, Chris Hall faces Democratic candidate Bebe Kanter in the Nov. 8 election. Hall won his earlier race with 50.2% of the vote, beating out three other Republican candidates — after several others withdrew from the crowded race. Solis decided not to run for re-election. Both Hall and Kanter are Southwest Florida transplants with entrepreneurial backgrounds, but their views are different in many ways. District 2 in North Naples spans from Pine Ridge Road to Bonita Beach Road at the Collier-Lee County line.

“Collier School Board candidates talk critical race theory, parents rights law and more” via Kate Cimini of the Naples Daily News — Election Day is nearly upon us, and three Collier County School Board seats are still contested. In District 1, Jerry Rutherford is running against incumbent Jory Westberry for her seat on the board. District 3 is a showdown between former School Board member Kelly Lichter and incumbent Jen Mitchell, while District 5 is up for grabs with incumbent Roy Terry vying for his seat against challenger Tim Moshier. While School Board contests are nonpartisan, meaning candidates do not run with a political party, in recent months, politics has played a significant role in historically nonpartisan elections, echoing a nationwide trend.

“Lee Elections Supervisor warns: Vote early or face long lines Election Day” via Bill Smith of the Fort Myers News-Press — Lee County Elections Supervisor Tommy Doyle has been able to rely on more than 90 polling places on Election Day during the major elections during his tenure in office, but now he’s warning voters to get out for early voting or face long lines Nov. 8. A lot of poll workers are recovering from the impact of Hurricane Ian, so instead of more than 90 places to count ballots, only a dozen polling places will be open Election Day. “We couldn’t get enough poll workers because they’re displaced, their houses got damaged and ruined and no power,” Doyle said.

“North Port voters to decide financing for widening of key east-west boulevard on Nov. 8” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — North Port voters can weigh in on three key local questions when they vote on Nov. 8. In addition to picking between Victor Dobrin and Phil Stokes for Seat 5 on the City Commission, they can decide on one proposed change to the city charter, as well as determine whether to finance the widening of Price Boulevard with bonds. The Seat 4 Commission contest was decided during qualifying when no one filed to run against incumbent Pete Emrich. In May, the City Commission decided to place the referendum on financing the widening of Price Boulevard on the ballot this month.

“Did Naples remain in Top 10 of best places to retire in U.S. News & World Report ranking?” via Dave Osborn of the Naples Daily News — Naples is still a hot place to live for more than just the temperature. The Southwest Florida city ranked No. 6 — down from No. 2 last year — in the U.S. News and World Report’s list of The 10 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2022-2023. The magazine unveiled the rankings Tuesday. Sarasota, which was No. 1 last year, fell out of the Top 10. Other Florida cities to make it in this year’s Top 10 were Pensacola (third), Tampa (fourth) and Daytona Beach (seventh). Fort Myers came in at 38th on the list that ranked 150 cities.

“Sarasota Bradenton International Airport challenges city’s plan for nearby apartments” via Anne Snabes of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority is challenging recent city of Sarasota decisions to allow an apartment complex to be built on the site of the former Sarasota Kennel Club. The complex is targeted for the side of University Parkway opposite Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. The airport’s president and CEO predicts that apartment residents will complain about the airplane noise and says that the apartment’s pond could attract birds, posing a risk to aircraft. Nevertheless, the Sarasota City Commission approved a growth plan amendment that paves the way for North Carolina-based Aventon Companies to build 372 apartment homes on former dog track land. The city also gave initial approval to the rezoning and site plan for the development.

“Nikki Fried, Donna Deegan condemn antisemitism” in Jax via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Fried and Deegan held a news conference Tuesday near TIAA Bank field, the site of the Florida-Georgia game, where one such display happened Saturday night. “When we see the rise of antisemitism happening throughout our state, we have a moral obligation to speak out, to condemn these conversations and hate speech,” Fried said. “Otherwise, we are emboldening their actions, and that is unacceptable. We need every elected official, whether local, state, or federal, to speak out.” Deegan invoked her family’s history in the city: “We are here in solidarity with our Jewish community to condemn these despicable acts intended to make them feel unwelcome in Jacksonville.”

“Federal judge slaps down Jacksonville’s request to halt order to redraw City Council map” via David Bauerlein of the Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville remains under a fast-track timeline to draw a new map for the spring 2023 City Council elections after federal Judge Marcia Morales Howard denied the city’s request to put a hold on her order that tossed a redistricting map the city approved earlier this year. In a decision handed down Tuesday, Howard said that while the city argues changing the boundaries of Council districts at this stage in a compressed time frame threatens to undercut voter confidence, she said that would “pale in comparison” to the harm of holding an election based on gerrymandered districts that likely are unconstitutional.

“Jacksonville redistricting committee moves forward with 2 maps, removes race as a factor” via Hanna Holthaus and David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The Jacksonville City Council redistricting committee chose to move forward with two maps presented to them Tuesday — disregarding one other consultant-generated map and also turning down the “unity map” presented last week by the civil rights organizations suing the city over racial gerrymandering. Neither map uses race as a factor, but both focus instead on registered party affiliation among voters in each district. The city must redraw its map after U.S. District Judge Morales ruled Oct. 12 the map approved earlier this year used racial gerrymandering to pack Black voters into four districts so they would have less impact on electing candidates in neighboring districts. The decisions surrounding which maps to keep and work with occurred before the public had a chance to comment.

“Jacksonville has already passed last year’s homicide count. Sheriff’s candidates differ on solution” via Hanna Holthaus of the Florida Times-Union — Homicides in Jacksonville hit a two-year high over the weekend, surpassing the number of killings in 2021 with two months still left in the year. Like many other U.S. cities, Jacksonville experienced a jump in homicides in 2020, ending the year with 177. Last year saw a sharp decline to 128, but as of Oct. 31 the city has recorded 132 so far this year, according to Times-Union records. T.K. Waters, a Republican, and Lakesha Burton, a Democrat, have both campaigned on the promise to lower Jacksonville’s crime rate. The key difference between the two has been Waters’ belief that the city has made strides in lowering violent crime, compared with Burton’s charge for change.

—“‘This death can’t be in vain’: Family loving, ‘standup man’ caught in crossfire of Tallahassee mass shooting” via Karl Etters, Alaijah Brown and Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat

“Federal prosecutors want Andrew Gillum, Sharon Lettman-Hicks tried together on corruption charges” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Federal prosecutors are trying to block attempts by lawyers representing Gillum and Lettman-Hicks to secure separate trials for the pair on public corruption charges involving his 2018 bid for Governor. The former Tallahassee mayor and his co-defendant both asked for their own trials in motions filed earlier this month. Gillum’s lawyer said individual trials were necessary for Lettman-Hicks to testify on his client’s behalf, while Lettman-Hicks’ lawyers argued she wasn’t involved in the FBI’s investigation into Gillum’s dealings with undercover agents. But government lawyers say the two took part in a “common scheme” over several years to fraudulently obtain money from a variety of organizations, including Gillum’s 2018 campaign for Governor, and funnel it to him through her firm.

“Panama City Beach is developing a new plan for parking and transit” via Nathan Cobb of The Panama City News Herald — Mayor Mark Sheldon says he believes adding more parking is crucial for the Beach. He and other members of the City Council last week approved a $153,000 work order with the Corradino Group for the development of a parking and mobility plan to go along with the Front Beach Road Community Redevelopment Area Plan. The meeting’s agenda notes that the purpose of the parking and mobility plan will be to create a blueprint the city can use to develop a “phased approach to parking and transit” for the CRA.

“Hurricane Ian proves crisis in home insurance” via Mark Wilson of the Florida Chamber of Commerce for the Orlando Sentinel — As Floridians, we know it’s not if there is a hurricane, but when.

This season, like every hurricane season, we must do our part to prepare, to harden our homes and businesses to mitigate potential damage, and plan for the worst outcomes. Catastrophic storms not only bring devastation and suffering to those impacted, but drive-up rates consumers must pay and of late, have only intensified our man-made property insurance crisis.

In 2021, Florida generated 7.03% of property insurance claims nationwide but was responsible for 76.32% of the nation’s homeowner insurance lawsuits filed. These numbers are especially alarming considering that until Hurricane Ian, Florida had not had a major storm hit our coast since 2018.

We need to stabilize the market by restricting fraud and abuse by bad actors and eliminating the incentive to over-litigate. We need to create competition in the market by welcoming new capital and addressing Citizens Property Insurance’s below-market, taxpayer-subsidized rates. The ultimate goal is to reduce insurance premiums for hardworking Floridians and protect Florida taxpayers.

Named storms directly hitting our coast exacerbate our man-made insurance crisis and test the limits of our struggling property insurance market. In addition to the destruction of homes, businesses and lives, claims from damage caused by a hurricane lead to increased premiums and possible unexpected payments by taxpayers through “hurricane taxes,” higher payouts by insurance companies, more litigation, and conceivably even more insurers unable to maintain their presence in Florida. This ultimately decreases competition and capital in Florida, furthering the crisis the insurance market is in.

“Democrats keep falling for ‘superstar losers’” via Jacob Stern of The Atlantic — Never before has such small-scale loserdom so often been sufficient to achieve such large-scale stardom. Apart from Stacey Abrams and Beto O’Rourke, there have also been other examples in recent years. Jaime Harrison made an unsuccessful bid for the DNC chair, then an unsuccessful bid to unseat Graham in South Carolina, and then a second bid, this time successful, for the DNC chair. This, it seems, is the golden age of the superstar loser. “I do think it is something that we’ve seen more of,” John Pitney, a political scientist at Claremont McKenna College, told me. Why, exactly, is a complicated question, the answer to which involves various conspiring forces, some technological, some political, some demographic.

“When it comes to hate crimes, there’s no ‘yeah, but … ’” via Joe Henderson of Florida Politics — Scott condemned the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Sort of. He quickly pivoted to the recent attack in Miami on an election canvasser for Rubio, and that’s understandable since he noted, “this stuff has to stop.” It will not stop though as long as incendiary political ads blur the boundary between advocacy and dehumanizing personal attacks. That’s where Scott and other Republicans played a misdirection on this latest assault. We need to be extra careful with this stuff in Florida, too. A report by the Anti-Defamation League said extremist incidents in our state increased by 71% between 2020 and 2022.

“Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected looters. Judd’s comments quickly went viral, making headlines like: “Sheriff Calls For Home Owners To Shoot Looters So They Look Like ‘Grated Cheese.’” Well, the next week, two of Judd’s local constituents did indeed open fire on someone they suspected of being an attempted intruder. Their house hadn’t actually been burglarized. The father and son had misunderstood a Ring doorbell alert. Fortunately, both shooters missed but were still arrested.

“After her quickie divorce, Gisele Bündchen seems to be living the single life in Miami” via Madeleine Marr of the Miami Herald — Bündchen has quietly, officially moved on. Proof: In the wake of her quickie divorce Friday from NFL legend Tom Brady, we’ve learned the supermodel has a new place to call home. Page Six reports that Bündchen snapped up an adorable cottage in Surfside months before rumblings of trouble between the couple began. The 42-year-old mother of two bought the three-bedroom, three-bathroom house back on Feb. 28, about two weeks before her famous husband decided to “unretire” from football. Surfside is also where Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have an apartment, and of course, the site of last summer’s horrific Champlain Towers collapse.

“Fantasy Fest parade winners & 2023 theme announced” via Carol Tedesco of Keys Weekly — Keys creativity and resilience were displayed in a pageantry of glitter, feathers, flowers and incandescent imagination on Saturday, Oct. 29, as Key West’s Fantasy Fest parade made its way down Duval Street for the first time since 2019 and the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Three dozen entries, one stretching nearly a full city block, competed for $20,000 in prizes.

What Michelle Schorsch is reading — “UCF lands at No. 25 in first College Football Playoff ranking” via Matt Muschel of the Orlando Sentinel — UCF slipped into the first College Football Playoff rankings for the first time since 2018, with the Knights coming in at No. 25. The Knights (6-2), who entered this week’s Associated Press and coaches’ top 25 polls at No. 25, were coming off a 25-21 win over visiting Cincinnati last Saturday. The win snapped the Bearcats’ 19-game winning streak in the American Athletic Conference and pushed Gus Malzahn’s team into the conference championship race. It was the first of six rankings released by the 13-member Playoff selection committee, with the highest-ranked Group of Five champion earning a place in the New Year’s Six Access bowl. A team from the AAC has qualified for the NY6 spot each of the past five seasons, including UCF in 2017-18.

“‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director says it’s a ‘little unfair’ that Tim Burton gets all the credit” via Zack Sharf of Variety — When one thinks of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the name that immediately comes to mind is most likely Burton. After all, Disney marketed the movie as “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.” And yet, it was Henry Selick who directed it. And after all these years, Selick is a bit tired of the misconception. “That was a little unfair because it wasn’t called ‘Tim Burton’s Nightmare’ until three weeks before the film came out. … But it was really me and my team of people who brought that to life,” Selick said. “Now, of course, if you ask Danny Elfman, well, that’s his movie. When we finished the film, it was so funny because he came up to me and shook my hand. ‘Henry, you’ve done a wonderful job illustrating my songs.’”

“Would you sell your vacation days for cash?” via Caitlin Harrington of WIRED — To employers, PTO Exchange, and its rivals argue that the programs improve retention and lighten a major financial liability for companies that pay out unused PTO when an employee leaves. The stark reality is that Americans don’t use all their time off, a phenomenon that long preceded the pandemic. In 2018, more than half of U.S. workers left vacation days on the table, according to the U.S. Travel Association, totaling 768 million days and $66 billion worth of forfeited benefits. Lonnie Golden, an economics professor at Penn State Abington, part of Pennsylvania State University, who studies overwork and worker well-being, sees cash-out startups as quintessentially American.

