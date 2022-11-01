Joe Biden drags Ron DeSantis: ‘Donald Trump incarnate’

President Joe Biden may have worked with Gov. Ron DeSantis after Hurricane Ian, but you wouldn’t know that from current rhetoric coming from the two sides.

A pool report from a reception for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist found an unfiltered Biden denouncing DeSantis in no uncertain terms.

“Charlie is running against Donald Trump incarnate. This guy doesn’t fit any of the categories I talked about. The way he deals, the way he denies,” Biden said, according to pool reporter Michael Wilner of McClatchy.

“I always say democracy is on the ballot. I really mean it,” Biden added.

“The rest of the world is looking at us, Charlie. They’re looking at us,” Biden said, adding that it “is really important that a state the size of Florida… comes down on the right side of history.”

Though DeSantis has returned to his campaign style rhetoric against Biden even at official press conferences, there was a time recently when the Governor would even tell Fox News interviewers that Biden was working well with him in the wake of the storm. But just as Biden and DeSantis’ political pause after the Surfside condo collapse was short-lived, apparently too was this post-hurricane armistice.

Biden is in Florida campaigning for Crist and Senate candidate Val Demings, and the remarks made at the home of Scott and Annie Schlesinger were delivered to roughly 70 guests, but could very well recur on the rally stage in Miami Gardens this evening when the President is bashing Florida Republicans.

Biden’s visit comes as Crist is facing an increasing deficit in polls of the race against the man he calls “Donald Trump incarnate.” The FiveThirtyEight average of polls shows DeSantis with a 10-point lead over Crist, a read borne out by the recent Florida Chamber survey and virtually every other credible poll of the race.