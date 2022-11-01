Marco Rubio: Joe Biden’s Florida trip a reminder of problems under Democrats

President Joe Biden’s Tuesday visit to Florida was meant to support gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, Senate candidate Val Demings and contrast Republicans and Democrats’ “very different vision” for America’s future.

But according to U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, Biden’s stop in the Sunshine State should instead remind voters of the nation’s ongoing problems.

“We welcome him coming to Florida,” Rubio told America Reports.

“For us, it’s a reminder of what we have been telling people the entire campaign, and that is Joe Biden and the Democrats control the White House, the House and the Senate for 22 months, and what they have produced for our country is inflation, runaway immigration, crime problems around the country. And obviously, they have to answer for that.

“So, people have a choice. If you want to leave these people in charge of our government, then obviously you’ll welcome Joe Biden and you’ll want him to be here.”

Biden’s trip to Florida came one week before Election Day, when Crist hopes to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis and Demings hopes to supplant Rubio. Both Democrats are trailing in their respective races, and recent polling suggests those gaps aren’t likely to close unless something drastic happens.

In spite of his lead, Rubio has remained on the attack in his race, contending during their October debate Demings has “never passed a single piece of legislation into law” — she has, though the measures renamed post office buildings — and that she has voted “100% with (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi,” which is true.

More recently, the Senator told Fox News that Demings’ career in, and subsequent criticism of, law enforcement disqualified her from being considered as a Vice President choice for Biden.

Demings did criticize police in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing, including authoring an opinion piece in The Washington Post decrying “stupid, heartless and reckless behavior” by bad actors in law enforcement.

But she also previously stood by police accused of excessive force while serving as an Orlando Police Chief and has knocked calls to defund the police as “crazy.” And the post office renaming? Those changes were made to honor cops who died in the line of duty.

In advance of Biden’s arrival Tuesday, Rubio’s campaign issued a press release further bashing Demings, who it said “supports 100% of the Biden agenda,” including the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, Inflation Reduction Act, the “Biden’s Border Crisis” and “Biden’s student loan bailout, which is forcing 87% of Americans without student loans to foot the $420 billion bill for those that do.”

Rubio is indeed wary of costly economic moves at the federal level. In 2017, he threatened to vote “no” on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the largest one-time reduction in the corporate tax rate in U.S. history. He later voted for the measure after a last-minute change expanded the federal child tax credit.

“Val Demings is welcoming the failing leader of her party, Joe Biden, to Florida today to celebrate what they’ve delivered for the American people: record inflation, dangerous crime, and a wide-open border,” Rubio spokesperson Elizabeth Gregory said in a statement.

“Thanks to Val Demings’ record of voting for Biden’s far-left agenda 100% of the time, Americans are worse off than they were two years ago, and they have the Biden administration and Democrat-controlled Washington to blame. On Nov. 8, the people of Florida are going to reject the radical Biden agenda and re-elect Marco Rubio.”

Florida Politics reached out to Val Demings’ campaign for comment and will update this story upon receipt of one.