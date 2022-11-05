November 5, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Republican mayors hold online forum with Carlos Guillermo Smith supporting home rule
Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith held a webinar with Mayors Megan Sladek and Matt Morgan.

Jacob OglesNovember 5, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida doctors can no longer provide gender-affirming treatments for transgender minors

HeadlinesInfluence

Legal challenges mount over Medicaid $15 minimum wage mandate

Influence

Federal fishery managers tackle policy against beach renourishment

Carlos webinar
The leaders shared common cause on letting local governments act without interference.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith hosted a webinar on the importance of local control and limiting pre-emption. The topic seemed little surprise to those familiar with the Orlando Democrat’s record. But the guests on the livestream proved surprising.

Days out from a competitive election, Smith was joined by two prominent Central Florida Republicans, Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek and Longwood Mayor Matt Morgan.

Smith said regardless of whatever political differences he may share with the local elected officials, all have a passion for municipal home rule.

“Our mayors and city councilpersons, they’re typically our neighbors,” Smith said. “They’re the folks that we run into at the grocery store or in the school pickup line. You’re often finding them out in the community so that you can have their ear on the topics that matter to you most.”

Smith’s official legislative office hosted the webinar, where Morgan and Sladek participated in their official capacities.

In part, the discussion occurred because of an overlap in interest. The power of mayors erodes whenever the state pre-empts local government abilities.

“I do believe I was elected to be the voice of the voiceless, to be everybody’s conduit,” Morgan said. “Elections have consequences, and those of us that were elected to our city responsibilities or elected roles, we do take on to represent the residents on things they want us to take on.”

A specific area of agreement was raised regarding a law passed this year that would have allowed businesses to sue governments for local ordinances. Smith voted against the legislation. Ultimately, Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the bill. Unsurprisingly, the mayors also disliked the proposal as well.

Sladek also discussed pro-development legislation that requires increases in density in comprehensive plans, once an issue controlled entirely at the local level.

“We have to have as a choice to stop growing,” Sladek said. “That has to be choice.” She said she understands cities must accommodate increases in population, but suggested lawmakers were forcing municipalities to invite growth regardless of the views of local elected officials.

Smith has held a series of webinars this year on public policy matters, but what seemed exceptional about this one was the timing. While Morgan and Sladek both hold nonpartisan office, they are well known in Seminole County Republican politics. Yet they took time to discuss an area of agreement with Smith days before the Nov. 8 General Election, where the Representative faces a party-backed challenge. He’s running in House District 37 against Republican Susan Plasencia.

“It’s super cool for me, an elected state Democrat, to have a conversation about home rule, really about anything, with two local Republicans,” Smith said. “I think bipartisan conversations are really important.”

Morgan said he’s pleased whenever state Representatives sit down with local government officials to discuss critical issues, and notably threw in a good word for Rep. David Smith, a Seminole Republican also in a competitive election.

The Mayor stressed the need for elected officials to work across the aisle for the sake of the nation.

“We’re at a time right now in our country, forget our county and state, where we’re the most divisive we’ve ever, ever, ever been,” he said, “and we need more commonalities to talk about with one another.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAaron Bean expected to cruise to win in CD 4

nextJacksonville City Council pass redistricting plan ahead of court-ordered deadline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories